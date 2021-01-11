D'Angelo Russell with a deep 3 vs the San Antonio Spurs
D'Angelo Russell (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a deep 3 vs the San Antonio Spurs, 01/10/2021
Connor McDavid knows what it looks like to some. Millionaire hockey players travelling province to province for games when everyone else is asked to refrain from doing anything remotely similar as the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wreaks personal and financial havoc from coast to coast to coast. "It's unprecedented times," McDavid said. "We're not blind to understand that we're very lucky to be able to come into work to play the game that we love." But the captain of the Edmonton Oilers — the sport's superstar of superstars — also wants critics to understand that among the reasons the NHL is giving it a shot is to try and add some normalcy to what is looking like an increasingly dark winter of 2021. "People are stuck at home and they need something to do," McDavid said. "We're going to play every other day for the next four or five months. "We're putting our bodies on the line not only for each other, but the fans." The NHL's shortened 56-game season, which includes a one-time-only North Division consisting of Canada's seven teams to avoid crossing the border — fans also won't be allowed into arenas as things stand — is set to begin Wednesday. Players have been tested every day during training camp, and that will continue for at least the first four weeks of the schedule. And when teams head out on the road, they'll be restricted to the hotel and arena. No restaurants or mixing with the general population allowed. "It's to keep us safe," Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat said. "It's to keep the people in the community safe." By contrast, a person could fly from Toronto to Edmonton or Winnipeg to Ottawa tomorrow and not face any restrictions upon arrival. "It's not apples to apples," Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said. "We're getting tested every single day. "I'm aware that it's not easy for anybody, but it is what it is." Like a number of league executives, Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff was on some of the conference calls as the NHL, the players' association and various levels of government hashed out public health protocols acceptable to all parties. "It's not something that's taken lightly," he said of playing in a pandemic. "Having sports is about more than the wins and the losses. I think it's about a mental psyche of a community, a mental psyche of a society. "I think everyone's looking for something to make them feel good." But is it fair that professional athletes get to play and earn a living as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise, the country creeps towards 17,000 deaths, businesses fail and amateur sports — from minor hockey to gymnastics — remain on ice? "I understand that there are people against it," Toronto Maple Leafs centre Jason Spezza said. "We're all very cognizant of the fact that we're lucky we're allowed to keep working." "It's not lost on us what's going on outside our four walls," Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving added of the optics. "We've taken every precaution we possibly can to do this as safely and responsibly in the time that we're in. I understand there will be different views, and I respect those. "But I think as a league we've taken every possible consideration." The NHL pulled off the restart to its pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season in August and September thanks to tightly controlled bubbles that resulted in zero positive tests in Toronto and Edmonton. While the upcoming campaign will have plenty of measures in place, it's not the same level of protection. U.S.-based teams have also being aligned in newly formed divisions, and like the franchises north of the border, will only play against those clubs to cut down on travel and the chance of infection. But there have already been cracks. The Dallas Stars announced Friday six players and two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 during camp, while the Columbus Blue Jackets kept some of their roster off the ice out of "an abundance of caution." Then on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins cancelled practice for the same reason. No members of Canadian teams have so far tested positive during camp. Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said the rules and protocols actually go beyond the players to include their own personal bubbles, which in turn should create team bubbles that, while not as secure as the summer, it's hoped will further limit risk of exposure. "The protocols that are in place are extremely restricted to not only them, but their families, and where they're permitted to go and what they're permitted to do," Dubas said. "Hopefully as we get near the end of everything, we'll be able to have fans back in our building and enjoy things in the spring and summer as normal as possible. But first and foremost is the health and safety of everybody." Montreal winger Brendan Gallagher said apart from raising spirits, playing can help to boost a struggling economy. "There's so many people who rely on these games," he said. "It's a game for us, but for a lot of people it's a business. When you look at these provinces that are bleeding for money right now, they need these games. "We are in the entertainment business, but it's a business, and money needs to be made. Hopefully we can get through this thing and everyone can stay safe, but we have a job to do and we've been asked to do it. We're happy to oblige. " And while a section of society will no doubt be opposed, the race for the Stanley Cup is now right around the corner. "Some people may not love the idea that we're able to travel and play," McDavid said. "But we're lucky to be able to come into work and do it for the fans sitting at home." -With files from Gemma Karstens-Smith in Vancouver. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Vancouver Whitecaps Esports talent Alex "Exraa" Gonzalez captured the Xbox championship Sunday in the FIFA 21 Global Series North American Qualifier 1 event. Exraa defeated New York City FC's Squirrel in the final by an 11-3 aggregate final score. He also defeated FC Cincinnati's Fiddle and Henry from Essentials Gaming. The 19-year-old native of Regina, Sask., also earned a US$5,000 cash prize and points towards qualification to the North American Regional Playoffs and the 2021 FIFAe World Cup.The North American Qualifier 2 event will take place Feb. 6 and 7. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2021.The Canadian Press
KAPALUA, Hawaii — Harris English went more than seven years without winning on the PGA Tour, and he didn't mind going one extra hole to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday. English missed a 10-foot eagle putt in regulation on the par-5 18th hole at Kapalua for a 4-under 69 to force a playoff with Joaquin Niemann, and he ended it on the 18th with a 6-foot birdie. Niemann, who closed with a 64, pulled his approach enough to tumble down the steep, shaggy hill. His full swing from thick grass got him to the fringe, but he missed the birdie putt. English capped off his remarkable turnaround at a tournament he ordinarily wouldn't be allowed to play. The Tournament of Champions is for winners only from the previous year, but the field was expanded to include anyone who reached the Tour Championship because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the PGA Tour for three months. Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C. finished in a tie for 29th with American Brian Gay at 13-under par. Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., finished in a tie for last with Japan's Hideki Matsuyama at 4-under par. The fact English made it to the Tour Championship was proof of turning around his game. He ended the previous season without a full card and mired in a slump that dropped him to No. 369 in the world. He did everything last year but win, and he took care of that in the first event of the new year. Now the 31-year-old from Georgia is among the top 20 in the world, and guaranteed a return to Kapalua next year. Niemann had eight birdies through 14 holes and matched the low score of the tournament. His regret might be a 6-foot birdie putt he missed in regulation. All he could do was wait, and he spent most of that hour at a picnic table with Sergio Garcia and their wives, heading to the practice green as English was coming up the 18th. English won for the third time in his career, and his first title since the OHL Classic at Mayakoba at the end of 2013, his second victory of that year. Justin Thomas stayed in the mix one day after he was heard uttering a homophobic slur under his breath after missing a short putt. Thomas apologized, and did so again after a 66 left him one shot out of the playoff. He missed an 8-foot birdie chance on the 16th, and then three-putted from long range on the 17th for bogey. A birdie on the final hole wasn't enough. Dustin Johnson, in his first start since winning the Masters on Nov. 15, made an early run until he lost a tee shot in the native grass on No. 12 and made double bogey. He shot 69 and tied for 11th, ending his streak of seven consecutive top 10s dating to the first week in August. Ryan Palmer, who shared the 54-hole lead with English, had an early lead with an eagle on the fifth hole. His hopes came undone when his tee shot on the par-3 11th turned left with the wind into the shin-high grass. It took him two to get out and he made double bogey. Palmer rallied with four birdies on his last five holes but shot 71 to finish two back. The most significant wind of the week eventually allowed for some separation, and it came down to English, Niemann and Thomas over the final hour. English got back in the game by running off four birdies in a five-hole stretch starting at No. 11, and he appeared to be in control until attacking a back pin on the 16th, going just over the green and making bogey. He bounced back, first with a birdie on the 18th to catch Niemann at 25-under 267, and then with a birdie to win. Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — D’Angelo Russell had 27 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 96-88 win Sunday over the San Antonio Spurs.Russell scored eight of his points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer to tie the score with 7:02 left and two free throws to ice it with 31.5 seconds remaining. Russell and Malik Beasley, who added 24 points, helped the Wolves get their first win since Dec. 26.With the score tied at 81, Minnesota scored five straight points and didn’t relinquish the lead. One of the biggest shots in the fourth quarter was a 3-pointer by forward Juancho Hernangómez, who had airballed his previous two shots from 3-point range earlier in the game.Minnesota was playing without star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who returned to action Saturday after missing six games with a partial dislocation of his left wrist. Sunday’s absence was part of the plan to ease Towns back in and not a result of any reaggravation of his injury. Sunday’s win was Minnesota’s first without Towns this season.The Spurs were also without their leading scorer in DeMar DeRozan, who did not play due to personal reasons. DeRozan had 38 points in Saturday’s overtime win against Minnesota.Lonnie Walker IV picked up the scoring slack with DeRozan out, with a season-high 25 points to lead the Spurs. He paced the offence in the first half with 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting.LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points for the Spurs, and Patty Mills scored 18 points off the bench.TIP-INSSpurs: Walker’s previous season high was 16 points in the season opener against Memphis. … Mills scored 13 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.Timberwolves: Josh Okogie returned to action Sunday after missing six games with a hamstring injury. He was on a minutes restriction and scored six points in 20 minutes. … Rookie Anthony Edwards went scoreless on 0-for-8 shooting.UP NEXTSpurs: San Antonio plays in Oklahoma City on Tuesday in the final game of its five-game road trip.Timberwolves: Minnesota hosts Memphis on Wednesday and will play the Grizzlies twice in a three-day span at Target Center.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTyler Mason, The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — Early in their playoff game against the Saints, Bears wide receiver Javon Wims raced into the end zone behind defenders on a trick play.It turned out the joke was on Chicago.Wims let an accurate throw drop right through his arms and bounce of his jersey number. The blunder was the first of several that took away any chance the bumbling Bears had to beat the Saints in a 21-9 loss on Sunday.Seventh-seeded Chicago (8-9), which needed to play a clean game after backing into the NFC playoffs with a .500 regular season, never had another opportunity as good as the first one in a contest that remained tight for a while.“When you have an opportunity to make some big plays, you have to be able to make those against a really good team,” Chicago coach Matt Nagy said. “We have to be better.”Trailing just 7-3 at halftime, the Bears saw their chances disappear during Saints touchdown drives that consumed more than 16 minutes combined in New Orleans' first two second-half possessions.Wims’ drop came after running back David Montgomery took a shotgun snap from the wildcat formation on first down at the New Orleans 40 and flipped it to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who launched a perfect deep ball.Nagy said the Bears had kept the trick play in their pocket for several weeks, setting it up by running almost all of the time out of that formation.“It was a touchdown,” Trubisky said. “You don’t get many opportunities like that to get your guy wide open behind the safety. I was excited it got called, and it definitely would have helped getting on the board early.”Chicago got nothing out of that drive, failing to cut into a 7-0 deficit after the Saints had taken the lead on Michael Thomas’ 13-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. Trubisky was knocked out of bounds 2 yards short of the marker as he tried to avoid a hit on a fourth-and-4 scramble from the New Orleans 34.The rest of the day was just as rough.The Bears failed to convert their first nine third downs — the Saints went 11 of 17 — and were outgained 385-140 before a meaningless 99-yard drive that ended with Jimmy Graham catching a touchdown pass with no time left.Graham appeared in no mood to celebrate and eager to start the off-season, getting up and trotting straight into the tunnel to the visitor's locker room in the Superdome.Trubisky, who led the Bears to three wins in their last four games after reclaiming the starting job from Nick Foles in late November, went 10 of 19 for 107 yards before the final possession.Montgomery, a 1,000-yard rusher in the regular season, managed only 31 yards on 12 carries.“We were in third-and-longs that weren’t very manageable,” Trubisky said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a lot. It was just sloppy.”Chicago’s first points came after Tashaun Gipson forced a fumble from the Saints’ Taysom Hill as he tried to throw and defensive tackle John Jenkins caught it at the New Orleans 24. Even then, the Bears made a costly mistake, settling for a field goal after Cole Kmet was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, turning a third-and-5 into a third-and-20 at the 24.“The explanation that was told to me was he was throwing the ball to the (Saints) player like it was taunting,” Nagy said. “Cole and our coaches on staff said he was throwing the ball to the ref. That was a big play.”Later, safety Eddie Jackson jumped offside when the Saints faced a fourth-and-3 from the Bears 13 in the third quarter and feigned as if Hill was going to take a shotgun snap. Saints coach Sean Payton later said there were no plans to snap the ball.“Those are things you just can’t do,” Gipson said. “We did uncharacteristic things.”Two plays later, Latavius Murray scored on a 6-yard reception.Receiver Anthony Miller was ejected in the third quarter for punching Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson after a dispute. It was the second time this season Gardner-Johnson baited a Bears player into losing control. Wims was ejected from the Bears’ overtime loss to the Saints in November and suspended for two games for sucker-punching the garrulous safety.Chicago already was playing without rookie Darnell Mooney (ankle), its second-leading receiver.“We spent time on Wednesday morning as a team literally showing and explaining their particular players’ actions in games and teaching it,” Nagy said. “Especially when we’re low with numbers at wide receiver, we’ve all got to understand we have to be stronger and can’t let that happen.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGuerry Smith, The Associated Press
HOUSTON — Anthony Davis had 27 points, LeBron James added 18 and the Los Angeles Lakers won for the sixth time in seven games with a 120-102 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.“(Tonight) was just A.D. being A.D. and just having him back in the lineup gives us a whole other dynamic both offensively and defensively," James said.It was a testy game that included five technical fouls, two flagrant fouls and the first-half ejections of Markieff Morris and DeMarcus Cousins.Davis, who sat out on Friday with a groin strain, helped the Lakers finish with 62 points in the paint in a game in which they led by as many as 27.“His shot-making just makes him so difficult to guard and he can hurt you in so many ways," Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel said.The Lakers were up by double figures for most of the night and opened the fourth quarter with a 10-4 run to push the lead to 98-79 with about nine minutes remaining. Houston used a 7-2 run, with a 3-pointer from Ben McLemore, later in the quarter to get within 15 with about five minutes to go. But former Rocket Montrezl Harrell scored four quick points to make it 108-89 and both teams took out most of their starters soon after that.Christian Wood scored 23 points and James Harden had 20 in the first of two straight games against the Lakers with the second one coming Tuesday night in Houston.“Two things for us were the turnovers and transition," Houston coach Stephen Silas said. “The transition doesn’t have anything to do with us being together for a day, a month, or a year. Run back.”Morris was ejected in the first quarter after an altercation with Cousin s. Morris knocked Jae’Sean Tate to the ground in the lane with a hard shoulder to the chest and Cousins quickly pushed Morris to the ground. Cousins then turned and was bending down to help Tate off the court when Morris jumped up, charged at Cousins and shoved him with both hands. He was quickly pulled away by teammates and officials but continued jawing at Cousins and trying to follow him to the Houston bench.After a video review Morris received a flagrant 1 foul for the play on Tate and was given a technical foul and ejected for the ensuing dustup. Cousins was also given a technical foul but was not ejected.But he wouldn’t remain in the game much longer. James was driving to the basket early in the second quarter when Cousins tried swipe at the ball but instead hit him in the head and face. James fell to the court where he remained for a few seconds before slowly getting up and remaining in the game.The play was reviewed and Cousins was given a flagrant 2 foul and ejected.Houston came out flat after Friday night’s blowout win over the Magic and the Lakers had a 19-point lead at halftime. Los Angeles opened the third quarter with an 11-3 run, capped by a 3 from Dennis Schroder, to make it 76-49 with about nine minutes left in the quarter.TIP-INSLakers: Talen Horton-Tucker had 17 points off the bench. ... Harrell had 16 points and eight rebounds.Rockets: Danuel House missed his fourth straight game with back spasms. ... Houston made just 12 of 41 3-pointers.UP NEXTLakers: After Tuesday’s game against Houston, they conclude their road trip at Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.Rockets: Following the second meeting with Los Angeles, the Rockets play two games at San Antonio on Thursday and Saturday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsKristie Rieken, The Associated Press
The NFC divisional round will give fans a third-time treat: another meeting between old-timers Tom Brady and Drew Brees.Possibly the final one.Brees assured that the NFC South rival Saints and Buccaneers will meet once more, throwing for two touchdowns in a 21-9 victory over Chicago. The New Orleans quarterback, who turns 42 on Friday — one year younger than Tampa Bay's star — is toying with retirement, but with the way the Saints defence is playing, a second trip to the Super Bowl is not a long shot.Tampa Bay (12-5) defeated Washington 31-23 on Saturday. The Bucs will travel to New Orleans next Sunday night.“The minute that he signed with the Bucs and came to the division, you felt like that was going to be a team to contend with, that was going to be a team that would have playoff aspirations and beyond, just like us,” Brees said of meeting Brady in the playoffs for the first time. “So, I guess it was inevitable.”The other NFC game next weekend will be on Saturday as Green Bay (13-3 and coming off a bye) hosts the Los Angeles Rams (11-6), who downed Seattle this weekend.In the AFC, After two post-season flops, Lamar Jackson was his usual dynamic and decisive self in leading the Ravens to a 20-13 wild-card victory at Tennessee. At night, Cleveland (11-5) was at Pittsburgh (12-4).Buffalo, a winner Saturday over Indianapolis, will host one AFC division-rounder next Saturday night, while Kansas City (14-2 and also coming off a bye) will be at home next Sunday afternoon.Saints 21, Bears 9Michael Thomas and Latavius Murray caught Brees' touchdown passes, and Alvin Kamara rushed for 99 yards and a 3-yard scoring run after sitting out the regular-season finale and not practicing this past week because of COVID-19 protocols.On defence, New Orleans (13-4) held Chicago (8-9) to 239 yards, just 48 rushing.“Our defence played outstanding,” coach Sean Payton said. “We tackled well in space. ... Ultimately we forced them to become one-dimensional, and when you do that you’re going to win a lot of games.”The Saints won both meetings with the Bucs during the regular season.Ravens 20, Titans 13Some first steps are far longer than others. Such as what Jackson achieved Sunday.He isn't in any way the only reason Baltimore is advancing — the defence shut down 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry like no other team has come close to doing. But he was a positive contributor, unlike in losses to the Chargers and Titans in his other playoff appearances.Jackson ran for 136 yards and a 48-yard touchdown while throwing for 179 more, rallying the Ravens from a 10-0 hole. The Ravens (12-5) went 21 straight losses in either the regular season or playoffs when trailing by 10 or more points.Despite being sacked five times and throwing an interception, Jackson turned in the sixth 100-yard rushing game by a quarterback in the post-season, and joined Colin Kaepernick with two.“We stayed focused. We didn’t get rattled. Our coaches didn’t get rattled. We had to put points on the board," Jackson said. “I throw an interception, a dumb interception. We just kept fighting.”Especially the defence: Henry had his worst performance this season with 18 carries for 40 yards and the Titans (11-6) were held to their fewest points of the season.“Our defence was tired of hearing the noise,” Jackson said. "And they did what they were supposed to do.”SATURDAYBuccaneers 31, Washington 23In his first post-season game wearing a uniform other than New England's, Brady showed why he was so responsible for the Patriots' two-decade dynasty. While leading his new team, the Buccaneers (12-5), to their first playoff win since Tampa Bay won the 2002 championship, Brady extended his record for playoff victories to 31. He threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns in his 42nd post-season start.“You could win 100-0 and it’s going to be the same result in the end," Brady said. “You’d love to play great every game; I think it’s good to win and advance. If we don’t play well next week, we’re not going to be happy. Glad we won, glad we have another week of work.”Bills 27, Colts 24At Buffalo, there actually was a playoff game played, for the first time in 15 years. And won by the Bills, the AFC East champions for the first time since 1995. Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and scored another rushing, and the Bills (14-3) knocked down a desperation pass by Philip Rivers to end the game.The Bills have won seven in a row.“We understand that whatever’s going on in the game, we feel like we’ve got a chance,” Allen said. “That’s just based on how we play, how we trust one another, how we care for one another, how we practice. Just the foundation. ... It is a family-like atmosphere here and we want to do everything in our power not to let each other down.”Rams 30, Seahawks 20At Seattle, a staunch defensive performance by the league's top-ranked unit lifted Los Angeles (11-6) into the divisional round. The Rams, even with unanimous All-Pro DT Aaron Donald sitting out much of the second half with a rib injury, rattled Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, sacking him five times and getting a pick-6 from Darious Williams. LA also shut down the Seattle rushing attack."We expected to do this," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "Nobody acted surprised.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — The New York Jets' quickly growing list of head coaching candidates got quite a bit longer Sunday.Buffalo offensive co-ordinator Brian Daboll and Indianapolis defensive co-ordinator Matt Eberflus interviewed remotely with New York a day after their teams squared off in a wild-card playoff game won by the Bills 27-24.The Jets also spoke to Rams defensive co-ordinator Brandon Staley on Sunday night after Los Angeles shut down Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks 30-20 on Saturday.Daboll, Eberflus and Staley make seven known candidates to speak with the Jets, who fired Adam Gase after two seasons last Sunday. New York has also interviewed Kansas City offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis, San Francisco defensive co-ordinator Robert Saleh and Carolina offensive co-ordinator Joe Brady.The Jets are also expected to interview former cornerback and current New Orleans defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn. Titans offensive co-ordinator Arthur Smith has also drawn interest from New York.The 45-year-old Daboll helped Josh Allen lead the Bills to their first playoff victory since December 1995. He met with the Jets remotely and was expected to interview with the Los Angeles Chargers later Sunday.Daboll has earned respect around the league for his work, in particular, with Allen the past three seasons. The Bills quarterback has developed from a big-armed but raw rookie first-round pick in 2018 to garnering MVP consideration this season. Buffalo had the NFL's second-ranked overall offence, behind only Kansas City.Allen threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score Saturday to lead Buffalo to its first post-season win in a quarter century.Daboll, who interviewed for the Browns' vacancy last year, began his coaching career in 1997 as a volunteer assistant at William & Mary before joining Nick Saban's staff at Michigan State for two years as a graduate assistant. His first NFL gig came in 2000 as a defensive assistant for New England and Bill Belichick, who promoted him to wide receivers coach in 2002.He joined former Patriots assistant Eric Mangini's staff with the Jets in 2007, working as the quarterbacks coach for two seasons. Daboll then had stints as an offensive co-ordinator with Cleveland (2009-10), again under Mangini, as well as Miami (2011) and Kansas City (2012) before returning to the Patriots as the tight ends coach.Daboll rejoined Saban, this time at Alabama, in 2017 as the offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach while helping the Crimson Tide win the national championship with then-freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.The 50-year-old Eberflus has been in charge of the Colts’ defence since 2018 and helped Indianapolis improve steadily under him. The Colts had the eighth overall unit this season, and ranked second only to Tampa Bay in run defence.He began his coaching career in 1992 as a student assistant at Toledo, where he played linebacker. He also served as a graduate assistant, recruiting co-ordinator, outside linebackers coach and defensive backs coach for the Rockets before being hired by Missouri as the defensive co-ordinator in 2001.Eberflus’ first NFL job came in 2009 as Cleveland’s linebackers coach under Mangini. He was hired by Jason Garrett for the same role with Dallas in 2011 and added passing game co-ordinator duties in 2016.Eberflus was set to join Josh McDaniels’ staff as Indianapolis defensive co-ordinator in 2018 before McDaniels backed out of the job — which then went to Frank Reich. But Eberflus remained with the Colts and has built them into a consistently solid defence.The 38-year-old Staley is in his first season as the Rams' defensive co-ordinator, hired by Sean McVay to replace Wade Phillips. Staley's defence ranked first in the NFL in the regular season in yards per game, points allowed per game and yards passing per game. Los Angeles was also third in yards rushing allowed per game.Against Seattle, the Rams allowed Wilson and the Seahawks just 278 total yards and 11 first downs.Staley worked previously as the outside linebackers coach in Denver (2019) and Chicago (2017-18).He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Northern Illinois (2006–08). Staley was the defensive line and special teams coach at St. Thomas in Minnesota (2009) and the associate head coach/defensive co-ordinator at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas (2010-11) before serving as a graduate assistant at Tennessee under Derek Dooley.Staley then had two stints as the defensive co-ordinator/secondary coach at John Carroll (2013 and 2015-16) sandwich one season as James Madison's defensive co-ordinator/linebackers coach before getting his first break in the NFL.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Freed from the pesky mask he'd been wearing on court for two weeks, Kawhi Leonard cut loose. Getting a steal and a dunk, hitting 3-pointer after 3-pointer.He finished with a season-high 35 points, going over 10,000 in his career, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls 130-127 on Sunday.“It's a steppingstone, but I don't really care about it,” Leonard said of his milestone. “Maybe when I retire I’ll sit back and look at the accomplishments. Right now it’s about being greedy and wanting more.”Leonard reached the 10,000 plateau on one of his five 3-pointers in the third quarter, when he scored 21 points. His points and 3-pointers made were the most in a single quarter in his career.“He understood how they were guarding him and he took advantage of it,” teammate Paul George said. “He was hot, so we definitely kept finding him.”Leonard's last 3-pointer in the quarter gave the Clippers their first lead since they scored the game's first basket. In all, he had seven 3-pointers, tying his career high.“We needed every bit of it,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.Leonard had 12 points in the first half, when the Clippers trailed by seven at the break. He got a steal and dunk for his first points of the third, then made five straight 3-pointers before closing out his explosive quarter with a pair of baskets, the last of which tied the game at 87.For the first time in two weeks, Leonard no longer needs the on-court mask he wore strapped around his head to protect eight stitches in his mouth. He got hit by teammate Serge Ibaka's elbow at Denver on Christmas.George had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the Clippers, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season. Lou Williams added 21 points off the bench.Zach LaVine led six Bulls in double figures with a season-high 45 points — four off his career high — and he made a season-best 10 3-pointers. Garrett Temple added 18 points and Patrick Williams had 17 points. Coby White had a career-high 13 assists. Chicago dropped its third in a row for the first time since starting the season 0-3.“We were frustrated we kept letting him (LaVine) get looks that he liked,” George said, “but at our end we were happy and excited that Kawhi had it going.”The Bulls shot 61% from the floor and 55% from 3-point range.The Clippers chased the Bulls through the first three quarters, falling behind by 13. Lou Williams' basket tied the game at 94 heading into the fourth.Los Angeles led by six in the fourth before Temple's three-point play put the Bulls ahead 119-118. Nicolas Batum hit a 3-pointer in front of the Clippers' bench with Thaddeus Young in his face, got fouled and made the free throw, launching an 8-0 run that gave Los Angeles a 126-119 lead.LaVine had a three-point play and a 3-pointer over Marcus Morris Sr. to pull the Bulls to 126-125.White got called for his fourth foul, putting George at the line. He made both for a 128-125 lead.LaVine airballed a 3-pointer from the top of the key with six seconds to go.“I got ten 3s. I’m going to come down and try to make a play,” he said. “I got a clean look. I just didn’t get legs on it.”LaVine got called for his fourth foul and George made both free throws for a 130-125 lead. Temple's late basket closed the scoring for Chicago.TIP-INSBulls: Starting F Otto Porter Jr. missed the game with a lower back issue. ... Starting F Lauri Markkanen and G Ryan Arcidiacono have been able to work out while remaining in health and safety protocols in Chicago. Coach Billy Donovan said they continue to test negative and he's hopeful they can rejoin the team this week. ... F Chandler Hutchison is doing much better. He's been stuck in Washington, D.C., in health and safety protocols since a pair of games to end last year. ... G Tomas Satoransky, who's been self-isolating since the games in D.C., also is expected to rejoin the team. ... The team has put its restricted players on video calls before games so they can feel as though they're part of the locker room.Clippers: They made at least 20 3-pointers for the fifth time in franchise history. ... Batum played in his 800th career regular-season game.UP NEXTBulls: Host Boston on Tuesday.Clippers: Host New Orleans on Wednesday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBeth Harris, The Associated Press
The Latest on wild-card Sunday in the NFL playoffs (all times EST):___9 p.m.The Cleveland Browns are off to a record-setting start in Pittsburgh.The Browns have raced to a 28-0 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers.The Browns’ 28 points are the most by any team in the first quarter of a playoff game since the 1970 merger.Cleveland scored on the first offensive play of the game when safety Karl Joseph pounced on a fumble in the end zone after Maurkice Pouncey’s snap sailed over the head of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.Jarvis Landry made it 14-0 on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield and Kareem Hunt has added two scoring runs.The Browns are attempting to win their first playoff game in more than a quarter century and their first post-season game on the road since 1969.___7:55 p.m.Drew Brees has joined Brett Favre and Tom Brady as NFL quarterbacks to win a playoff game after age 40.Brees led the New Orleans Saints past the Chicago Bears 21-9 Sunday in an NFC wild card game.Jimmy Graham made a one-handed touchdown catch with no time remaining to give the Bears and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky their only touchdown of the game. They didn't bother with the extra point.Brees and the Saints will host Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday in the divisional round.Brees turns 42 on Thursday and Brady is 43. So, this will be the first NFL playoff game ever pitting two quadragenarian quarterbacks.In the other NFC semifinal, the Los Angeles Rams visit the top-seeded Green Bay Packers on Saturday.___7:42 p.m.Drew Brees thought he scored his first touchdown run in the playoffs but TV replays showed he didn't get the nose of the football across the plane of the goal line before pulling it back on fourth-and-goal.The play was ruled a touchdown with 2:19 left to put New Orleans ahead of Chicago 27-3 pending the extra point.The play was reversed, and Chicago took over trailing 21-3.___7:25 p.m.Careful with that language, Cordarrelle Patterson. There are kids listening on Nickelodeon.Just before halftime, the Chicago Bears All-Pro wide receiver dropped a curse word after the official announced a penalty. The only trouble was the microphone picked it up for all to hear.Social media had a field day with Patterson’s not-so-G-rated word, complete with memes featuring SpongeBob SquarePants characters admonishing him.The game was being broadcast on CBS and also on Nickelodeon to attract a younger audience. The game was complete with virtual slime cannons after players scored and analogies to explain penalties.___7:18 p.m.Alvin Kamara's 3-yard touchdown run has given the New Orleans Saints a commanding 21-3 lead over the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter.Kamara's touchdown capped a 15-play drive that ate up nearly nine minutes.So far in the second half the Saints have had the ball for 16 minutes, 20 seconds to just four minutes, 50 seconds for the Bears.The Saints led just 7-3 at halftime.___7:07 p.m.The Saints have taken a 14-3 lead into the fourth quarter of their wild-card game against the Chicago Bears.Drew Brees is trying to join Brett Favre and Tom Brady as quarterbacks to win a playoff game after turning 40.If the Saints hold on, Brees and the Saints will host Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round next weekend.Brees had thrown for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Thomas has five catches for 73 yards so far. Mitchell Trubisky has thrown for 107 yards and no TDs for Chicago.___6:53 p.m.The New Orleans Saints have taken a 14-3 lead over the Chicago Bears late in the third quarter on Drew Brees' second touchdown pass of the game.Brees hit running back Latavius Murray for a 6-yard TD shortly after the Bears committed a neutral zone infraction on fourth-and-3 at the Chicago 13.___6:40 p.m.Saints defender CJ Gardner-Johnson just got Bears starting wide receiver Anthony Miller ejected from their NFC wild card game in New Orleans.Gardner-Johnson appeared to be talking smack after a third-down incompletion and Miller shoved him.Both players got offsetting personal fouls for unsportsmanlike and Miller got ejected.Gardner-Johnson is a second-year player out of Florida who has developed a reputation for upsetting opponents.The Saints lead the Bears 7-3 early in the third quarter.___6:25 p.m.The Cleveland Browns ended a long drought by making the playoffs. They can stop a few more with a win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card game Sunday night.Making their first post-season appearance since the 2002 season, the Browns have lost 17 straight games at Heinz Field, getting their last win there in 2003 with Tim Couch at quarterback and Butch Davis as their coach.Cleveland is seeking the first post-season win in its expansion era, which started in 1999, and first playoff win since the 1994 season.The Browns are also trying to end an eight-game road playoff losing streak. They haven’t won outside Cleveland in the playoffs since 1969.Of course, the Browns will try to do it without first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and is prohibited from participating. He’ll watch the game from his basement home in Rocky River, Ohio.The Browns weren't able to practice until Friday because of COVID-19 issues.___6:15 p.m.The Chicago Bears trail the New Orleans Saints 7-3 at halftime in their NFC wild card game.This the the lowest scoring first half in the playoffs since Super Bowl 53 on on Feb. 3, 2019, when the New England Patriots led the Los Angeles Rams 3-0 on their way to a 13-3 win.Saints running back Alvin Kamara has 39 yards rushing on eight carries in his return from the COVID-19 list. Kamara ran for an NFL record-tying six touchdowns in his last game on Christmas Day against the Vikings.The Bears made the playoffs despite an 8-8 record that included a six-game losing streak. The Saints went 12-4 and earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket behind the Green Bay Packers.___5:45 p.m.The Chicago Bears are on the board at New Orleans. They pulled to 7-3 midway through the second quarter on a 36-yard field goal by Cairo Santos.That followed a takeaway by nose tackle John Jenkins of the Saints' Taysom Hill who was in at quarterback for Drew Brees on the play.___5:35 p.m.Will Lutz has missed a 50-yard field goal that would have given the New Orleans Saints a 10-0 lead in the second quarter Sunday.Lutz has missed five of his last nine field goal attempts after starting out the season 19-for-20.Earlier, the Bears blew a golden chance to tie it at 7 when Javon Wims let Mitchell Trubisky's long pass go right through his arms in the end zone in the first quarter after defender Marcus Williams fell face first in pursuit.___5:15 p.m.Michael Thomas scored for New Orleans and instantly got hit with virtual slime cannons from all four corners of the end zone.Welcome to the NFL playoffs on Nickelodeon.The network accustomed to showing SpongeBob SquarePants made things fun and interesting for the Chicago Bears-New Orleans Saints wild-card game Sunday.The line for the first down looks like moving slime. The players are constantly compared to SpongeBob characters. Everything is thoroughly explained to a more youthful audience.Noah Eagle, the radio voice of the Los Angeles Clippers and son of longtime CBS play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle, called the the game along with “NFL Today” analyst Nate Burleson and Nickelodeon’s Gabrielle Nevaeh Green.The announcers kept it entertaining by explaining things in a unique way, like how moving the ball down the field is akin to a homework assignment while the red zone was like taking a test.One of the topics they discussed: What happens if a player needs to use the restroom in the middle of the game?___5:10 p.m.The New Orleans Saints have taken a 7-0 lead on the Chicago Bears. Drew Bees hit Michael Thomas with an 11-yard touchdown pass with five minutes left in the first quarter in New Orleans.That marked Thomas' first TD since Dec. 22, 2019, at Tennessee.Brees has thrown a touchdown pass in 17 consecutive playoff games. That's one the third-longest streak in NFL history.Brett holds the record with touchdown throws in 20 consecutive playoff games between 1995 and 2009. Tom Brady had a streak of 18 consecutive playoff games with a TD throw from 2001 to 2011.___4:20 p.m.The New Orleans Saints are aiming to become the first NFC wild card home team to win this weekend when they host the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon.Two road teams won on Saturday with the Buccaneers winning 31-23 at Washington and the Rams winning 30-20 at Seattle.Tampa Bay's win was its first since Super Bowl 37 in 2003. The Rams' win snapped Seattle's streak of 10 consecutive home playoff victories.The Saints are the NFC’s No. 2 seed and feature a prolific offence led by Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara.The Bears finished 8-8 but reached the playoffs for the second time in Matt Nagy's three seasons as Chicago's coach.___4 p.m.Lamar Jackson has secured his elusive first playoff victory.Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens past the Tennessee Titans 20-13 in an AFC wild card game Sunday.Jackson ran for 16 times for 136 yards and scored on a 48-yard scamper that was part of a 20-3 run by Baltimore after falling behind 10-0 early on. Jackson also completed 17 of 24 passes for 179 yards.The Ravens limited the league’s leading rusher Derrick Henry to just 40 yards on 18 carries. Henry posted the fifth-highest rushing total in the regular season with 2,027 yards and had 17 TD runs.Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters intercepted Ryan Tannehill's pass to Kalif Raymond with 1:50 remaining, and the Ravens chewed up the rest of the clock.After Peters' interception several Ravens stomped on the Titans' midfield logo, drawing a 15-yard taunting penalty. The Titans had stomped on Baltimore's logo back in Week 11.___3:33 p.m.Justin Tucker has atoned for his missed 52-yard field goal by nailing a 51-yarder with 4:19 remaining that gave Baltimore a 20-13 lead over the Tennessee Titans.And Lamar Jackson has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in a second straight playoff game against Tennessee.The Baltimore quarterback has 104 yards rushing on 14 carries.Jackson rushed for 143 yards last season in a playoff loss against Tennessee.He and Colin Kaepernick are the lone quarterbacks to rush for 100 or more yards in multiple post-season games.Jackson has outgained Derrick Henry, who has just 37 yards after leading the NFL in rushing during the regular season.___3:25 p.m.Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker missed a 52-yard goal wide right in the fourth quarter against Tennessee, only the second playoff miss of his career.He’s now 12 of 14 in his post-season career.Tucker has a 90.7% success rate on field goals, the best percentage in NFL history. He was 26 for 29 this season.Tucker had converted 48 consecutive field goal attempts in the fourth quarter or overtime in the regular and post-season before missing with 12 minutes left in the game.___3:10 p.m.The Tennessee Titans have ended the Baltimore Ravens' run of 17 unanswered points with a short field goal after stalling at the Baltimore 4.Stephen Gostkowski's 25-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter pulled the Titans to 17-13.After that, Justin Tucker was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt.After going up 10-0, the Titans ran seven plays for minus-7 yards in the second and third quarters as the Ravens got a field goal and two touchdown runs to take a 17-10 lead.The Ravens have held NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry to 29 yards on 14 carries.___2:50 p.m.The Baltimore Ravens have taken their first lead at Tennessee.Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins broke a 10-10 halftime tie with a 4-yard touchdown run that capped Baltimore's 77-yard drive to open the second half.Justin Tucker's extra point made it 17-10.The Ravens have scored 17 straight points after falling behind 10-0 in the first half.The Ravens are the only NFL team in the last four seasons not to win a game after trailing by double digits.___2:30 p.m.Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have shaken off their sluggish start in their AFC wild card game at Tennessee to tie the game at 10-all at halftime.The Ravens scored 10 straight points after falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter.The Titans have matched their season high with four sacks of Jackson. But Jackson broke loose on third-and-9 and scampered 48 yards for the tying touchdown.That was the longest touchdown run by a quarterback in the playoffs since Colin Kaepernick went 56 yards for the 49ers against the Packers on Jan. 12, 2013.NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry has just 18 yards on 10 carries so far for the Titans. Henry rushed for 2,027 rushing yards this season, the fifth-most in NFL history.___2:10 p.m.The Baltimore Ravens have erased an early 10-0 deficit in their AFC wild card game at Tennessee.Lamar Jackson raced for a 48-yard touchdown on third-and-9 to tie the game after Justin Tucker got the Ravens on the board with a 33-yard field goal.Jackson is the first quarterback in NFL history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing season.He had 1,005 yards rushing this season after rushing for 1,206 yards in 2019.And he's led all NFL players in yards-per-rush in each of the last two seasons. That number was 6.9 yards in 2019 and 6.3 yards in 2020.___1:40 p.m.Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted a Lamar Jackson pass on on a ball that looked like it intended for the Titans cornerback instead of Ravens receiver Miles Boykin.Butler's takeaway led to a 45-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski, who was activated off the reserve/covid-19 list earlier this week. That gave Tennessee a 10-0 lead with 1:38 left in the first quarter of their AFC wild card game.This was Butler’s first playoff interception since Super Bowl 49 when he picked off Russell Wilson’s pass at the goal line in the closing seconds to preserve New England’s 28-24 win over the Seahawks.Tennessee forced three turnovers in beating Baltimore in the divisional round a year ago. The Titans led the NFL with a plus-11 in turnover margin with Butler tied for the team-lead with four interceptions during the regular season.___1:30 p.m.The Titans have taken the lead in their AFC wild-card game with the Baltimore Ravens.Both teams opened with a three-and-out. Then the Titans went on a 10-play, 70-yard drive with Ryan Tannehill throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown with 5:39 left in the first quarter.Malcolm Butler intercepted Lamar Jackson on the Ravens' ensuing possession.Tannehill threw for a career-high 33 touchdowns this season. He has started this game completing 6 of 7 for 70 yards, and Brown has been his best target with 52 yards receiving on three catches.The Ravens have been putting five and six defenders on the line to slow down NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. He has five carries for just seven yards to open this game.The road team has won each of the first four playoff games between these teams. Tennessee won in Baltimore last year in the divisional round, upsetting the then-No. 1 seeded Ravens.___1:10 p.m.The Cleveland Browns have no new positive COVID-19 tests Sunday after nearly a week of issues leading into their first playoff game in almost two decades.The Browns will be without coach Kevin Stefanski for Sunday night’s wild-card game in Pittsburgh. He tested positive with the virus Tuesday along with Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio, who will also miss the game.Top cornerback Denzel Ward won’t play either after testing positive. The Browns did get safety Ronnie Harrison, tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith back to face the Steelers.It’s not yet known if they’ll have All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin. He was listed as questionable with an “illness” and travelled separately to Pittsburgh.In addition to Stefanski, the Browns are also without several assistants, including offensive line coach Bill Callahan.Cleveland is making its first playoff appearance since the 2002 season. The Browns are facing two other major droughts: They’ve lost 17 straight at Heinz Field and haven’t won a road playoff game since 1969.___12:50 p.m.The Ravens-Titans playoff game features two of the NFL’s best ground games.The Titans are led by running back Derrick Henry, who’s 2,027 rushing yards this season was the fifth-most in NFL history. Henry led the league with 17 touchdown runs.Henry ran for 195 yards in the Titans’ 28-12 win over Baltimore in last year’s playoffs. That was his third career playoff game with 150 or more rushing yards, one game shy of Hall of Famer Terrell Davis’ record.The Ravens rushed for 404 yards at Cincinnati last weekend, the fourth-highest single-game total since 1950.Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this season became the first quarterback in NFL history with at least 1,000 rushing yards in multiple seasons.And Baltimore rookie running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. He’s had a TD run in each of his last six games.___12:20 p.m.It's Day 2 of the NFL's wild card weekend beginning with a rematch from last year when the Ravens visit the TitansThat's followed up by the Bears visiting the Saints and the night game pits the Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh. The Browns are making their first playoff appearance since 2002.To advance, the Browns will have to end a 17-game losing streak at Pittsburgh.In Saturday's wild card games, the Bills edged the Colts 27-24, the Rams won at Seattle 30-20 and Tampa Bay won at Washington 31-23.That was the Buccaneers' first playoff victory since they beat Oakland in Super Bowl 37 on Jan. 26, 2003.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press