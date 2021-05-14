D'Angelo Russell with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
D'Angelo Russell (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/13/2021
D'Angelo Russell (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/13/2021
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens will open their first playoff series in 42 years May 20 at Scotiabank Arena.
An unnamed player from the 2010 Blackhawks is suing the organization, alleging that they, along with another unnamed teammate, were sexually assaulted by assistant coach Brad Aldrich.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a huge Montreal Canadiens fan, so it's only fitting he chirped the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Ronald Acuna Jr. hobbled down the right field line after hustling on an infield single.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov fell just short of a major upset against nine-time champion Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open on Thursday.
The players believe MLB acted in bad faith while choosing a regular-season length in 2020.
Both opening round series are dripping with intrigue as the Hurricanes, Predators, Lightning and Panthers square off for the Central Division crown.
The exclusive negotiating window expired earlier this week, but the sides have reportedly come to an agreement.
With every pitch he throws, Blue Jays RHP prospect Alek Manoah looks more and more like someone who can help the big club now rather than later.
Dwane Casey is now set in Detroit through the 2023-24 season.
The schedule gods have blessed us with another Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes showdown — and plenty of other juicy matchups.
Whether you’re a first-timer or a veteran when it comes to playoff pools, here are some tips and tricks you’ll find useful.
Hideki Matsuyama returns to the PGA Tour this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Perron, Brayden Schenn, and Jordan Kyrou each scored twice and the St. Louis Blues scored seven straight goals to erase a first-period deficit and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-3 on Thursday night. Zach Sanford also scored Jordan Binnington made 16 saves. The Blues are locked into fourth place in the West Division. Nico Sturm, Marcus Foligno, and Ryan Suter scored and Kappo Kahkonen stopped 20 shots for Minnesota, locked into third place in the West. Kahkonen had won four in a row. He finished the season with a Wild rookie-record 16 victories. Schenn scored his second goal of the game and 16th of the season with 5:57 remaining in the second period to put St. Louis ahead 4-3. It marked the fourth time this season the Blues scored four goals in a period. Perron scored his first goal of the game, tying it at 3 with 8:27 to go in the second period. He followed it up with a power play goal 5:50 into the third period to give him 19 goals and 58 points in 56 games. He became the first Blues player to average a point per game in the regular season since Pavol Demitra in 2002-03. Kyrou scored his 13th and 14th goals later in the third period to effectively put the game out of reach. RESTING UP: Blues LW Jaden Schwartz was scratched for rest and D Colton Parayko sat and is day-to-day with general wear and tear. … The Wild scratched Ds Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon, LWs Kirill Kaprisov and Kevin Fiala, and RW Mats Zucarello. UP NEXT: Wild: At Vegas or Colorado on Sunday to start playoffs. Blues: At Vegas or Colorado on Monday night to start playoffs. — More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Solomon, The Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 24 points, Lauri Markkanen added 20 and the Chicago Bulls beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-102 on Thursday night. The Bulls pulled within two games of idle Washington with two remaining for 10th place in the Eastern Conference and the final play-in spot. Chicago led by 24 in the third quarter, with the Raptors holding out their best players, and came away with the win despite a big effort by Stanley Johnson. LaVine, coming off a 41-point in Tuesday’s loss to Brooklyn, scored 16 in the second half. Markkanen made six 3-pointers — one shy of his season high. Coby White had 17 points and 10 assists. Nikola Vucevic added 16 points and 16 rebounds to help the Bulls win for the fourth time in five games. Johnson led Toronto with a career-high 35 points. The sixth-year pro nailed six 3s and grabbed 10 rebounds. Rookie Jalen Harris scored a personal-best 17. Malachi Flynn added 16 points. But Toronto lost for the eighth time in nine games. Considering the Raptors were missing their top six scorers, with Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher injured or resting, this one went about as expected. It was 48-39 when Thaddeus Young scored on a put-back with about 7 1/2 remaining in the first half, kicking off a nine-point spurt. White punctuated it with fast-break dunk on Johnson, drawing a roar from the crowd. The Bulls led 66-47 at the half and got it up to 24 in the third before Toronto pulled within 12 entering the fourth. A 3-pointer by Johnson made it 103-92 with just under six minutes remaining. But Markkanen answered with one of his own and White scored on a floater. TIP-INS Raptors: Coach Nick Nurse said it “remains to be seen” if Siakam, VanVleet, Lowry and Anunoby will play again this season. ... Johnson's previous high was 26 points for Detroit in a win over Cleveland on Jan. 30, 2018. ... Harris' previous best was 16 points in a loss to Memphis on Saturday. Bulls: The Bulls were without C Daniel Theis (strained right hip) and F Troy Brown Jr. (sprained left ankle). UP NEXT Raptors: Visit Dallas on Friday. Bulls: Visit Brooklyn on Saturday. ___ More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Andrew Seligman, The Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rich Hill joined Cy Young and Nolan Ryan as the only pitchers to strike out nine against the Yankees at age 41 or older, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat coronavirus-impacted New York 9-0 Thursday night to avoid getting swept in a three-game series. Yandy Díaz hit a two-run single in the first inning off Jameson Taillon, Austin Meadows doubled the lead with a two-run homer in the fourth and Randy Arozarena added a three-run homer in the sixth for the first runs off Michael King this season. Hill (2-1), who became the oldest player in the major leagues when the Los Angeles Angels cut Albert Pujols last week, allowed three hits and three walks in 6 2/3 scoreless innings. New York announced before the game that shortstop Gleyber Torres tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and having previously contracted the coronavirus during the offseason. Torres is among eight so-called breakthrough positives among the Yankees — people who tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. Also testing positive were pitching coach Matt Blake, third base coach Phil Nevin, first base coach Reggie Willits and four traveling staff. Hill (2-1) scattered three hits, walked three and struck out nine. Taillon (1-3) gave up four runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings, raising his ERA to 5.40. He struck out nine and walked two. New York, which got a run-scoring double-play grounder from Clint Frazier in the ninth inning, scored five runs in the series but still managed two wins behind the strong starts of Jordan Montgomery and Gerrit Cole. The Rays scored one run in the first two games. Arozarena was homerless with two RBIs in his previous 16 games,. Arozarena has four homers this season after hitting 10 homers in 20 playoff games last year for the AL champion Rays. King entered with 12 1/3 scoreless innings. Meadows added a two-run double in the eighth. New York finished with five hits, including two in the ninth off Hunter Strickland. OPPOSING VIEW Rays ace Tyler Glasnow was a teammate in Pittsburgh with Cole (5-1, 1.37 ERA), who has struck out 78 and walked just three in his eight starts this season. “It’s crazy,” Glasnow said. “He’s got a good work ethic, always trying to get better. He’s just a student of the game and very curious. He’s just like each year he’s always such a competitor, he just gets better, better, better. It’s a really good run.” TRAINER’S ROOM Yankees: CF Aaron Hicks was out of the lineup with a sore left wrist and will have an MRI. … 1B Luke Voit had a planned day off after playing in his first two games of the season following surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee. … RHP Luis Severino threw batting practice for the first time since Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27 last year. Rays: Closer Diego Castillo (right groin strain) remains on target to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday. … 1B Ji-Man Choi (arthroscopic right knee surgery) us sore, delaying his return after rejoining the team Tuesday from a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham. UP NEXT Yankees: RHP Corey Kluber I2-2) will start at Baltmore on Friday night against RHP Dean Kremer (0-3). Rays: Glasnow (4-2) starting against the visiting New York Mets and LHP David Peterson (1-3) on Friday night. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mark Didtler, The Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 21 points, Bam Adebayo had 18 points and 12 rebounds and the Miami Heat held onto the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 106-94 on Thursday night. Tyler Herro scored 18 points, Goran Dragic had 15 and Kendrick Nunn added 13. Miami captain Udonis Haslem got his first minutes of the season in the first half, scoring four points and getting ejected with two technical fouls in just under three minutes. Tobias Harris scored 21 points, Shake Milton added 12 and Danny Green had 11 for Philadelphia, which could have wrapped up the East’s No. 1 seed with a win. MVP candidate Joel Embiid, who was dealing with the flu earlier in the week, managed only six points on 3-for-9 shooting. Philadelphia (47-23) goes home for its final two games of the season, both against Orlando, one Friday and one Sunday. Win either of those, and no matter what Brooklyn or Milwaukee do the rest of the way the 76ers will be the No. 1 seed in the East for the first time since 2001. Miami is 39-31, tied with No. 4 Atlanta and No. 6 New York. The Hawks hold a tiebreaker over the Heat; the Heat hold a tiebreaker over the Knicks, who kept pace with a win over San Antonio. KNICKS 102, SPURS 98 NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 30 points in his return from a three-game absence and New York kept up its chase of home-court advantage in the playoffs by rallying to beat San Antonio. The Spurs secured the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament later when Sacramento lost at Memphis. Julius Randle had 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Knicks. They are a half-game behind Atlanta as they battle the Hawks and Miami for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. RJ Barrett scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half for the Knicks, who clinched their first postseason berth since 2013 on Wednesday when Boston lost in Cleveland. DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points for the Spurs. BUCKS 142, PACERS 133 INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists and Milwaukee wore down short-handed Indiana. Indiana dressed just 10 players due to injuries and didn’t have a defensive answer for Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP who made 14 of 18 shots from the field — six on uncontested dunks — and hit 11 of 16 free throws. The Bucks moved within a game of the Brooklyn Nets for the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 playoff seed. Khris Middleton added 22 points, Brook Lopez had 21, and Jrue Holiday finished with 20 points and 14 assists. Four of the seven ruled-out Pacers were starters, then All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis came out after tweaking his left knee in the third quarter. Sabonis had 10 points, 14 assists and six rebounds when he sat down. Justin Holiday led the Pacers with 26 points. HAWKS 116, MAGIC 93 ATLANTA (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 27 points, Trae Young added 18 and Atlanta beat Orlando for its third straight victory. Clint Capela added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks a day after they clinched their first playoff berth since 2016-17. Atlanta has the NBA’s longest active home winning streak at 10 games and has won 18 of its last 20 at State Farm Arena. R.J. Hampton led the Magic with 15 points. CLIPPERS 113, HORNETS 90 CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paul George had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Reggie Jackson made five 3-pointers and had 19 points and Los Angeles handed Charlotte its fourth loss in five games. Kawhi Leonard added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers. LaMelo Ball had 18 points and seven assists for the Hornets in their regular-season home finale. The Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts and Bobby Dalbec each hit a two-run home run, and the Boston Red Sox avoided a sweep with an 8-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night. The Red Sox jumped on A’s left-hander Sean Manaea, pounding out 10 hits and seven runs in the first three innings on the way to snapping a three-game skid. Boston finished with 13 hits on the night. Garrett Richards (3-2) took advantage of the early support and allowed no runs and five hits, striking out four over six innings. He’s won three of his last four starts. Garrett Whitlock gave up one run over three innings to get his first career save. Bogaerts had three hits after going 1 for 12 in his previous four games. Boston’s offensive onslaught came after it totaled just three runs in the first two games of the series. Manaea (3-2) took the loss after failing to get an out in the third inning and getting pulled. Michael Chavis led off the game by hitting a sharp line drive into shallow center field. Ramón Laureano made a diving attempt to snare it, but it popped out of his glove. Chavis took advantage, hustling in for a double. Alex Verdugo lined out, but J.D. Martinez brought Chavis in with a single to center. Bogaerts then cleared the bases, jumping on a first-pitch, 91 mph sinker from Manaea and roping a hard shot down the left-field line for his eighth homer of the season. Dalbec increased the lead to 5-0 with his two-run blast to straightaway center the following inning. TRAINER’S ROOM Athletics: Manager Bob Melvin said the team is close to reaching 85% vaccination for their Tier 1 personnel. He estimated they were at around 80%. ... INF Chad Pinder, who has been on the injured list for 34 games with a sprained left knee, will likely rejoin the team during its three-game road trip in Minnesota, Melvin said Red Sox: RHP Nick Pivetta was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday after experiencing side effects from his recent vaccination. He will start Boston’s series opener against the Angels. HE’S OUT Trailing 8-0, Oakland’s Sean Murphy was on first with two out in the seventh when Mark Canha doubled off the right-field fence. But Jonathan Araúz took the relay throw from right fielder Hunter Renfroe and fired a strike to catcher Christian Vázquez, who tagged out Murphy at the plate. UP NEXT Athletics: Right-hander Frankie Montas (4-2, 5.50 ERA) will make his eighth start when Oakland opens at Minnesota on Friday. He is 2-0 with a 3.97 ERA in two starts this month, after going 2-2 with a 6.20 ERA in five starts in April. Red Sox: Pivetta (5-0, 3.19) last started May 9 in Baltimore, limiting the Orioles to two runs over six innings in the Red Sox’ 4-3 win. He has gone at least five innings in six of his seven starts this season. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press