D'Angelo Russell with an assist vs the Minnesota Timberwolves
D'Angelo Russell (Los Angeles Lakers) with an assist vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 03/31/2023
D'Angelo Russell (Los Angeles Lakers) with an assist vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 03/31/2023
The ESPN analyst called out the Mavs star on NBA Today
The Celtics blew out the Bucks, then Thanasis got into it with Blake.
Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Toronto coach Nick Nurse will take time in the offseason to consider if he wants to return to the Raptors for a sixth season or pursue other options. With the Raptors just at .500, Nurse's name has been linked to other coaching jobs and there have reports Toronto could be ready to move on from the coach who led them to the 2019 NBA championship. Nurse joined the Raptors in 2013 as an assistant and was promoted to head coach in 2018 after Dwane Casey was fired. Nurse would ent
Austin Reaves trolled Chicago's Patrick Beverley from earlier in the week during the Lakers' win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook has passed Hall of Famer Allen Iverson on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
Kevin Durant returned to the Suns lineup on Wednesday, putting Phoenix on the course to win the Western Conference. Here's why.
Analysts implore Heat to make roster changes
The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses Under Armour's stock and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry signing an extension with Under Armour.
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2008 draft class, which features the likes of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love and Derrick Rose.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 25 points and 12 rebounds, James Harden had 23 points and 11 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 117-110 on Friday night. The Sixers made 30 of 39 shots (77 per cent) in the first half and raced to a 24-point lead that nearly evaporated. Fred VanVleet, who scored 16 points, buried a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter that pulled the Raptors to within 103-101 and silenced the sellout crowd. Embiid, though, steadied the 76ers with a jum
The Denver Nuggets clearly missed the injured Nikola Jokic's influence as they slipped tamely to defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Sacramento Kings are back in the playoffs and G League Stockton is flourishing under Paul Johnson, Anjali Ranadive and Bobby Jackson.
Rudy Tomjanovich, or Rudy T as many call him, has been involved in the game of basketball throughout his entire life. Along with Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler, and Bill Walton, Tomjanovich will be in Houston for the 2023 Final Four at an event ...
With Kawhi Leonard available for just the first half, the Clippers fell 108-94 at Memphis on Friday night to lose ground in the West playoff race.
Miami Heat regresses in rebounding after adding size to roster
Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 03/31/2023
Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd discuss how the addition of Jakob Poeltl can help the Raptors slow down Joel Embiid.
The “one-and-done” era of college basketball will continue for the foreseeable future.
On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Alvin Williams discuss what money does to NBA players and the people within their circles. Listen to the full episode on the podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.