D'Angelo Russell with an assist vs the Memphis Grizzlies
DeMar DeRozan's daughter Diar made an impact on the Toronto Raptors' ability to shoot free throws when a spot in the playoffs was on the line.
The Warriors forward got disciplined by the NBA after stepping on a player's chest during a playoff game.
Three factors influenced the decision to suspend Golden State's Draymond Green, but on-court punishment for Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis was enough.
In an anonymous study by The Athletic surveying 103 current NBA players, results found that the...
London-born Toronto Raptor O.G. Anunoby has just made an investment in a British basketball team that's been unbelievably successful
Nick Nurse is catching strays from Joel Embiid, even if the Raptors' season ended last week.
The perfect record Phoenix had with Durant in the lineup was impressive, but the Suns needed to get punched in the mouth and experience some adversity to test them a bit.
Negligent. Senseless. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau risked injury to his star players by leaving them on the court at end of NBA playoff blowout loss.
How did Golden State fall behind 2-0 for the first time in the Stephen Curry era?
"I watch all their games, whether live or taped, and I try to check in with them every week," Dell tells PEOPLE
The schedule for the first round of the NBA playoffs is set. The Bucks earned the top seed in the East while the Nuggets are No. 1 seed in the West.
The Boston crowd affirmed what White rediscovered in his first full season with the Celtics: He belongs.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards guard Bradley Beal is being sued by a fan who claims the NBA star struck the side of his head with his hand and knocked his hat off after a March game at Orlando. Kyler Briffa filed the lawsuit this week in circuit court in Orange County, Florida. Briffa claims he and a friend were at the March 21 game, in which the Magic beat the Wizards 122-112. The suit says fans with courtside seats were allowed to enter the team tunnel as players left the court, and that after Beal
Time for the Golden State Warriors to show this will be a long series, not a short title reign. The defending champions — without the suspended Draymond Green — will begin trying to climb out of a hole their current group has never faced when they host the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night in one of three games on the NBA playoff schedule. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers play their Game 3 in a tied series that could go the distance.
Darius Garland scored a game-high 32 points as the Cavaliers routed the Knicks to even their first round playoff series.
Maybe Draymond Green stomped on Damontas Sabonis because he couldn’t handle being treated as he treats other players.
The Milwaukee Bucks may need to play Game 2 of their first-round series against the Miami Heat on Wednesday without Giannis Antetokounmpo and another rotation player.
The Miami Heat’s Game 1 win over the Milwaukee Bucks was eye-opening. But how sustainable was the Heat’s winning formula in that game?
The former pro soccer player and model has been cleared in the assault case, his lawyer said.