D'Angelo Russell with a 2 Pt vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The NBA fined Minnesota center Rudy Gobert $100,000 on Sunday, two days after he implied that referee Scott Foster was not calling games fairly and further suggesting that gambling is having a detrimental impact on the outcome of games. The fine is the maximum that the NBA could give under terms of the collective bargaining agreement that went into place last year, matching the $100,000 fine given to then-Philadelphia guard James Harden for his public trade demand last fall. Gobert was called for a technical foul in the closing seconds of regulation Friday night in the Timberwolves’ 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when he rubbed his fingers together several times, the so-called money sign that he directed toward Foster.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rudy Gobert's money gesture toward an official likely will draw the NBA's wrath. Minnesota's center said his reaction was worth every penny. Gobert was called for a technical foul in the closing seconds of regulation Friday night in the Timberwolves' 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when he rubbed his fingers together several times, implying referee Scott Foster might be on the take. After being whistled for his sixth foul and being ejected, Gobert stayed on the
It started on TikTok and it's now an open revolt online that's setting NBA discourse on fire with younger fans claiming they've been deceived about basketball in the 90s. TikTok user @esquiresports showcased plays from the 1991 NBA Finals, featuring ...
HoopsHype does a complete year by year comparison of Michael Jordan and LeBron James from ages 19 through 39, head-to-head style.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina forward Kamilla Cardoso was one of six players ejected from the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game after she shoved LSU's Flau'jae Johnson to the floor late in the fourth quarter Sunday. Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley had stolen the ball from Johnson, who wrapped her up and was called for an intentional foul. Johnson bumped South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins while heading to her bench, and then the 6-foot-7 Cardoso rushed in and pushed the
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deandre Ayton returned from a right hand sprain and had a season-high 30 points and 19 rebounds to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Toronto Raptors 128-118 in overtime on Saturday night. Dalano Banton had 25 points and Anfernee Simons added 23 to snap a three-game Portland losing streak. The Blazers (18-45) were playing the second of a back-to-back after a 123-107 loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Immanuel Quickley scored 29 points and Gary Trent Jr. adde
Caitlin Clark threw her arms up in disbelief at one point during the first half of the Big Ten championship game, as if she were ready to scream at the ball for being so uncooperative. The first-half stats for the NCAA's all-time leader in made 3-pointers were cringe-worthy: 0 for 9 from deep with just four points as Iowa trailed Nebraska by 11 at the break. Clark suggested afterward those first 20 minutes accounted for the worst first half of her career.
An Auburn University student connected on a long-distance shot, draining a length-of-the-basketball court putt on Saturday to win a car. Conor Boyle made the 94-foot putt, rolling a golf ball from one baseline and through a sign next to the opposite basket during a promotion in the second half of Auburn's game with Georgia. After the putt found the small opening on the sign, Boyle raced around the court celebrating while fans erupted and TV cameras showed Auburn guard K.D. Johnson looking on from the bench with a stunned expression, mouth wide open.
Caitlin Clark overcame a cold start to score 30 of her 34 points after halftime and help third-ranked Iowa rally past Nebraska 94-89 in overtime to win a third straight Big Ten Tournament on Sunday. “It never gets old cutting the net," Clark said after black and gold confetti covered the court at Target Center to the delight of another sellout crowd packed with Hawkeyes fans. Hannah Stuelke had 25 points and nine rebounds for Iowa (29-4), which trailed by 13 points late in the first half while their superstar Clark missed all nine of her 3-point attempts.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are sitting out Sunday when the Los Angeles Clippers host Milwaukee in their second early afternoon game in two days. The NBA scheduled the Clippers to tip off at 12 p.m. Pacific time on Sunday after they beat Chicago 112-102 with a 1 p.m. start time on Saturday. Factoring in the hour lost to daylight saving time, that's two tipoffs in 22 hours for the Clippers (41-21), who decided not to put those demands on the lingering injuries nursed by Leona
DENVER (AP) — Michael Malone needn't have worried about his superstar center and a potential letdown when the Denver Nuggets faced the short-handed Utah Jazz Nikola Jokic played through a bruised right arm that kept him out of shootaround and Jamal Murray scored 37 points, helping the Nuggets bulldoze the Jazz 142-121 Saturday night. Jokic had 26 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and Michael Porter Jr. added 19 points for Denver. The Nuggets led by as many as 39 points in the first half, w
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs beat a Golden State Warriors team playing without Stephen Curry 126-113 on Saturday night. Jeremy Sochan and Malaki Branham each scored 20 points for San Antonio, which had dropped seven of nine. Julian Champagnie had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Tre Jones finished with 11 assists. Klay Thompson came off the bench to score 27 points for Golden State, which dropped consecutive games for the first tim
With a rollercoaster regular season behind them, the Southern California Trojans are finally rolling in March — the way many thought they would all along. DJ Rodman and Kobe Johnson scored 19 points each in a 78-65 victory over No. 5 Arizona on Saturday night, giving the Trojans their first three-game winning streak of the season. With leading scorer Boogie Ellis having an off night offensively, USC got big efforts from Johnson (six of USC's 15 steals), Rodman (seven rebounds) and freshman Isaiah Collier, who finished with 16 points and five assists.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 22 points, Kawhi Leonard added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied for their third straight victory, 112-102 over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. James Harden had his second triple-double of the season with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. It was the 76th triple-double of his 15-year career, eighth all-time and fourth among active players. “We talked about at halftime just what to look for just in terms of their coverages and what’s going to be avai
EDMONTON — The top-seeded University of Saskatchewan Huskies have advanced to Sunday's U Sport women's basketball championship final with a 64-57 win over Laval Rouge et Or in Saturday's semifinal action at Saville Community Sports Centre. The Huskies will play the defending champion Carleton Ravens, who defeated the Queen's Gaels 74-40 in Saturday's late semifinal game. The Huskies and Ravens played in the 2018 final, which Carleton won. Fifth-year forward Carly Ahlstrom led the Huskies with 27
Saturday’s thrilling win over Tennessee is emblematic of what makes this USC team so special.
DETROIT (AP) — Luka Doncic became the first NBA player to record six consecutive 30-point triple-doubles as the Dallas Mavericks pulled away in the second half and beat the Detroit Pistons 142-124 on Saturday night. Doncic finished with 39 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds, eclipsing Russell Westbrook’s mark of five straight 30-point triple-doubles. He also extended his own record with a fifth straight 35-point triple-double. Kyrie Irving added 21 points for Dallas, which has won two in a row a
Thirty-two teams will secure a spot in the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament by winning their conference tournament. Here's who has done it so far.