'Dang!': Wind and Rain Lash Northern Alabama as Severe Weather Moves In

Heavy wind and rain lashed northern Alabama on Friday, March 3, as severe weather, including possible tornadoes, moved into the region, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Footage captured by Los Doming shows stormy conditions near Huntsville International airport on Friday. The City of Huntsville said local transit operations were suspended in the area until after 2 pm Friday due to the severe weather.

On Friday afternoon, the NWS said they received a report of a tornado in the area, and warned residents to take shelter. Credit: Los Doming via Storyful