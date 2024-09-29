D'Andre Swift's best plays vs. Rams Week 4
Watch Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift's best plays from his game vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 4 half-PPR flex rankings.
Williams, 2024 No. 1 overall pick, was voted as one of eight captains by his Bears teammates in his first NFL season.
Rice hobbled to the bench after the injury and left the field lying down on a cart.
The Vikings have the most impressive resume in the NFL this season.
Kansas City is looking to start 4-0 for the first time since 2020.
It took a while, but the Bengals at last have their first win of the season.
Anthony Richardson left the game, came back, and was injured again.
Ozzie Virgil Sr., the first player native to the Dominican Republic to play Major League Baseball, died at the age of 92. He played nine seasons in the majors.
On Sunday, two days after the White Sox set the MLB record for losses in a season with 121, the team released a letter from owner Jerry Reinsdorf, in which he acknowledged the season as a "failure" and "embarrassing."
Week 4 of the NFL season is underway and the NFC North is the host of the marquee matchup of the early slate on Sunday.
The 49ers running back was placed on IR in mid-September with Achilles tendinitis.
The United States continues its domination at the Presidents Cup, this time in Montreal.
Younghoe Koo hit a 58-yard field goal with two seconds remaining for a 26-24 Atlanta Falcons victory over the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 4.
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had plenty of chances late to beat the Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons both went down with injuries in Thursday's win over the Giants.
Per the CBS broadcast, Badie was showing movement on the sideline. The Broncos later announced that Badie was diagnosed with a back injury.
Reeve, who is both the head coach and President of Basketball Operations of the Lynx, led Minnesota to a 30-10 record and a semifinal berth.
Five of the stadiums announced by FIFA on Saturday will also host games at the 2026 World Cup.
The No. 1 New York Liberty and No. 4 Las Vegas Aces will tip off their best-of-five WNBA semifinal series at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, ABC).
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to Alabama’s exciting win against Georgia.