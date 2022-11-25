Dancing Robots Entertain World Cup Fans in Qatar

Soccer fans at the Al Bidda Park Fan zone in Doha, Qatar, were treated to a dance show by a group of four-legged robots on November 24.

The dog-like robot named Spot was created by automotive manufacturer Hyundai Motors and Boston Dynamics and has previously been used to assist medical personnel on COVID wards.

According to Hyundai Motors, the robots are part of their Goal of the Century campaign, a campaign that aims to promote sustainability in football and beyond. Credit: Youssef Chaouachi via Storyful