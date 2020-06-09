Dancers Perform During Oakland 'Justice for Erik Salgado' Vigil

A large group gathered in Oakland, California, on Monday, June 8, to demand justice and hold a vigil for Erik Salgado, who was fatally shot and killed by California Highway Patrol officers two days earlier.

According to KTVU reports, CHP officers fired more than 40 shots from assault rifles, killing Salgado and wounding his pregnant girlfriend on Saturday. The pair were allegedly in a stolen 2018 Dodge Challenger, one of 74 cars taken from San Leandro Dodge, the KTVU report said.

The Monday march was a “youth-led peaceful vigil in hopes of bringing the community together for black and brown solidarity,” an event release said.

This footage shows dancers in the street and Justice Teams Network Executive Director Cat Brooks speaking before the crowd. Credit: APTPaction via Storyful