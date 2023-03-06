On to the Dance! Drake blasts Bradley to win MVC
With the debate raging over the PGA Tour caving into the demands of the elite, Rory McIlroy yet again restated his credentials to be worthy of special treatment by hurtling his way into contention for a second Arnold Palmer Invitational title.
Jake McCabe wasn't going to let Tyler Myers walk away unscathed after he laid a huge hit on his new captain.
Bo Nickal's promotional debut Saturday at UFC 285 was swift, but his victory will be formally appealed by opponent Jamie Pickett's team.
Mohamed Salah scored twice as he became the Reds record Premier League scorer.
Alex Murdaugh gets life in prison for the death of his wife and son, Nick Fuentes is removed from CPAC and it's snowing in Hawaii.
Here’s how all seven Canadian clubs graded out for February and a word to describe each of their trade deadlines.
The Super Bowl champ and his kids adopted a pair of Siamese mix kittens in mid-February
The MMA community reacted to Jon Jones' successful UFC return to claim heavyweight gold against Ciryl Gane in the UFC 285 main event.
According to NBC, all the drivers involved escaped "serious injuries." Marcus Ericsson won the race.
LONDON, Ont. — Kevin Koe, Reid Carruthers and Matt Dunstone were the headliners entering the Saturday afternoon draw at the Tim Hortons Brier. Nunavut skip Jake Higgs ended up stealing the show. Higgs guided his team to a 7-4 victory over Newfoundland and Labrador's Nathan Young for the territory's first-ever win at the Canadian men's curling championship. "I have been a competitive curler for a long time," Higgs said. "I got to go to the Olympics as a coach but this (win) in front of this crowd
LONDON, Ont. — Defending champ Brad Gushue defeated British Columbia's Jacques Gauthier 6-5 on Friday night in the opening draw at the Canadian men's curling championship. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., made a draw to the button in the ninth end that led to a steal. He capped the win by holding Gauthier to a single in the 10th. The veteran skip has won the Tim Hortons Brier on four occasions over the last six years. His Brier win last season in Lethbridge, Alta., was sandwiched by an Olympic bro
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays scored six runs in the second inning and another seven in the seventh en route to a 16-4 drubbing of the Philadelphia Phillies in spring training action on Sunday. Otto Lopez and Orelvis Martinez drove in three runs apiece to lead the way for Toronto, which has won three in a row. Kyle Schwarber put the Phillies on the board first with a two-run home run at the top of the first inning. After Matt Chapman drove Bo Bichette home later in the first, six differe
Dave Wills' play-by-play radio calls accompanied the biggest moments in Tampa Bay Rays history.
There is a brewing NBA rivalry between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors with Dillon Brooks in the center of it all.
Contract talks between the Giants and Daniel Jones' agents appear to have hit a wall just two days before the franchise tag deadline.
At UFC 285, Derek Brunson's coach Dre Herd saw enough and threw in the towel to stop the Dricus Du Plessis onslaught.
Ever the supportive parents, Kelly Ripa, 52, and Mark Consuelos, 51, have become huge fans of the University of Michigan, because that is where their youngest child, Joaquin, 19, is currently a sophomore, and where he is also part of the college's wrestling team. And while it may not be a real short drive from New York City to Ann Arbor, Consuelos made the journey this weekend in honor of the Big 10 wrestling championships. Mark Consuelos/Instagram The new Live co-host took a selfie from the sta
CALGARY — The surging Minnesota Wild continue to ride the coattails of their red hot goaltending. Filip Gustavsson had 31 saves Saturday night to backstop the Wild to a 3-0 victory over the Calgary Flames. Gustavsson improves to 6-0-2 in his last eight starts, having surrendered only 11 goals over that span and posting a sparkling .956 save percentage. "He's been awesome,” said Matt Boldy, who along with linemate Joel Eriksson Ek paced the offence with a goal and an assist each. “He's been stand
Kevin Durant's tiebreaker jumper was like so many before — right on target in the closing seconds. Luka Doncic's potential tying floater moments later in front of the rim was unlike most of his — spinning around and out. What happened next was familiar — a little bad blood from last season's playoff series spilling, with Doncic and Devin Booker nose-to-nose before getting double technicals.
Tommy Paul secured a spot in the Mexican Open final against Alex de Minaur, beating Taylor Fritz in three hours and 29 minutes.