On to the Dance! Drake blasts Bradley to win MVC

The Canadian Press

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays scored six runs in the second inning and another seven in the seventh en route to a 16-4 drubbing of the Philadelphia Phillies in spring training action on Sunday. Otto Lopez and Orelvis Martinez drove in three runs apiece to lead the way for Toronto, which has won three in a row. Kyle Schwarber put the Phillies on the board first with a two-run home run at the top of the first inning. After Matt Chapman drove Bo Bichette home later in the first, six differe