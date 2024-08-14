Dana White defends criticism of UFC hosting former president Donald Trump

Yahoo Sports MMA contributor Ben Fowlkes spoke to the UFC president about his relationship with the former president of the United States and how he’s portrayed during his appearances at UFC events.

As far as the uh you know, the, the talking about politics, you know, everybody knows my long time friendship and history with Donald Trump.

Um Otherwise you don't really see me out there being very political or trying to jump on any of these political shows.

And even when I do talk on political shows, I'm talking to everybody, not just talking to the right, I'm talking to the right, the left, you know, the independence, I'm talking to everybody because when you look at, when you look at all the bulls right now that's involved in politics.

I don't care what side you're on.

We're all Americans.

We all want the same things.

We wanna make a good living, we wanna get a house, we want a car, we wanna feel safe, you know, in, in our hometown and definitely in our houses and uh we wanna take care of our families no matter what, what, what, what walk of life or from what you want.

We all want the same things and what I basically try to say is cut all the bullshit out.

We're all Americans and, and, and I don't tell anybody how to vote.

I don't tell anybody how to think.

I just tell everybody my relationship that I've had with this man for 20 something years and who he really is and, and, and, uh, what type of a person he really is and what type of people his family are.

They're good people.

So that, that's really, that's it.

For me, it, it, it does seem though, like when you're watching the UFC broadcast, it comes across as having a certain political viewpoint because we get a walkout.

There's Donald Trump, there's Tucker Carlson.

It does feel like, OK, this is a prop Republican uh fight promotion company and, and you hear, do you hear that from fans?

I mean, some people I'm sure love it and other people go, this is not the same way.

You didn't want to be reminded of COVID during the pandemic.

They don't want to be reminded of upcoming presidential election while they're watching the UFC.

It's true.

Um You know, when we do come out, but these, you see the way the crowd reacts to it off the charts right now.

If Biden came to AAA UFC event, I would treat Biden the same way.

I, I mean, I probably wouldn't walk.

But if Biden was there, we would cover the fact that the president of the United States or if Obama or Bush or any of those guys ever came to an event, we would treat them with the same respect.

A former or standing president of the United States shows up at your event, you show them the respect.

And it's just like the thing that happened with Trump that the assassination attempt, if somebody attempted to assassinate Biden or any of the other former presidents of the United States, I would be disgusted by it.

Just like I was in the attempt on Trump's life.

I'm an American and whoever is the president of the United States is my president.

You don't hear me running around yelling.

That guy is not my president.

Whoever is the standing or former president of the United States is my president.

And they would be treated with the same respect when we were at Madison Square Garden.

Uh The last time that Trump came to Madison Square Garden, uh two of the uh secret service details had passed each other and they had said that um Biden's granddaughter was there and the secret service was there with her.

I tried to grab her, I had tried to have them pull her back to my room to meet her and say, you know, thanks for coming to the event or whatever.

But I guess when she heard Trump was coming, she left.

Which sucks.

I, I would have liked to have meet her, but I don't judge people by their politics and I don't, I don't, uh you know, I don't play any of those, those games that, that, that people play with politics.

I treat everybody with respect and, and the UFC is not a, uh, you know, it's not like, oh, this is a big Republican or whatever these people come to the event and we do our thing and Trump has been a fan since day one.

This guy's been a fan, he showed up, hey, guess what, when he wasn't the president of the United States and he came to the ones that he was all over that broadcast too back in those days.

Uh, when we, when we did them at the Tas no different.

I don't, I don't know if Biden or Obama would go with Kid Rock as the entrance, but I would, uh, I'd be interested to see what they would choose.

Uh, I mean, listen, if they, if they came to an event they would be treated with the same respect that any former president should receive and would receive at the UFC.

