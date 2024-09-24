Dan Quinn speaks on the poise of Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn speaks on the poise of his rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and his performance on "Monday Night Football" against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jayden Daniels had an incredible performance on Monday night.
The Bengals look to get their first win on Sunday against the Commanders.
Higgins missed the first two games with a hamstring injury.
CBS and Prime Video record strong numbers for the season's second week.
Jayden Daniels' debut wasn't bad, but it didn't go as Washington hoped either.
Chase has been seeking a new contract and did not play in any preseason games.
Quinn Ewers is still recovering from an oblique strain he sustained in their Week 3 win over UTSA.
Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables announced that freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. will start for the Sooners' Week 5 game at Auburn.
Monday was a microcosm of two teams — and two careers — going in opposite directions.
Hamlin made the milestone play on the same "Monday Night Football" broadcast that witnessed his on-field cardiac arrest in 2023.
Jayden Daniels led the Commanders to a convincing win over Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Monday night.
Derwin James was suspended for repeatedly making forcible contact with his helmet, something the league said he did on Sunday in their loss to the Chargers.
Charlie Blackmon spent his entire MLB career with the Rockies.
As Steele secured a first down on his first carry Sunday night, friends and family in Indiana watched on a big screen from his sister's wedding reception.
Former A's pitcher Trevor May joined fans in chiding Fisher's parting note to Oakland.
“I shouldn’t have put that pressure on them, so I’m disappointed in me.”
Perkins, a dominant defensive force with the Tigers, is in his third and potentially final year at LSU.
The Memphis Grizzlies are waiving backup point guard and former NBA league MVP Derrick Rose
Sam Darnold sustained a bruised knee against the Texans.
Rounding up Week 3 NFL news, injury updates and more.