Dan Cox against counting mail-in ballots before Election Day
There's a battle over when Maryland boards of elections will be able to start counting mail-in ballots next month. Maryland Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox is going to court next week in an effort to block a plan to let election officials begin counting mail-in ballots ahead of Election Day in November. Cox, an election denier, is taking legal action over mail-in ballots after having filed a motion two weeks ago in an attempt to block an emergency petition filed by the Maryland State Board of Elections.