Dan Campbell: 'We can do whatever we need to do in the draft'

When Toto Wolff said a couple of weeks ago that Lewis Hamilton might look to leave Mercedes unless they give him a winning car, the Austrian was only stating the obvious. Hamilton is 38. He does not have time on his side. If he wants that record-breaking eighth world title, and Mercedes cannot give him a machine capable of fighting for it, it stands to reason he may need to look elsewhere. “I will have no complaints if that happens in a year or two,” Wolff added quite reasonably.