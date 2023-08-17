Dan Campbell updates Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown injuries
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on wide receivers Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who both suffered injuries Wednesday.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on wide receivers Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who both suffered injuries Wednesday.
The two have been together for more than seven years, since before Stecher's NHL debut.
England women reached the World Cup final for the first time in their history following a stunning 3-1 win over co-hosts Australia on Wednesday.
The former president looked gloomy and tense at his Bedminster golf club last week, just days before he was charged in Georgia.
By Tom Garry, Women’s Football Reporter, in Sydney
The Montreal-born athlete appeared on Sportsnet in a look that fans adored.
Umpire Ángel Hernández was dealt a legal setback Tuesday, one day after missing a call in Royals’ win over Mariners.
The surreal ride of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami continued Tuesday night in a 4-1 victory at Philadelphia that sends Miami to the championship match of the Leagues Cup tournament.
And will the Prince of Wales be heading to Australia?
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
“I’m sorry to hear that a staff member took offense to constructive criticism on how we could improve,” Verlander wrote on Twitter
Dustin Poirier thinks USADA would be making a mockery of itself if Conor McGregor isn't tested before he returns to the UFC.
A bison herd stopped traffic at Yellowstone National Park on August 3, 2023. Video shot by Megan M. Murray, an Ohio resident who was visiting the park with her husband, shows the bison and their calves running along the park road.Murray told Storyful that she believed around two hundred bison went by their car. “My husband and I were driving down Lamar Valley around a bend in the road,” Murray said. “As we came to the bend we started seeing Bison running straight towards our car.”In the video, Murray reacts with surprise and delight to the bison and calves running along the road, saying, “Look at the tongue hanging out of this one.” Credit: Megan M. Murray via Storyful
Sarina Wiegman said she feels as though she is “living a fairy tale” after her side ended English football’s 57-year wait for an appearance in a World Cup final by beating co-hosts Australia 3-1 on a historic night in Sydney.
There are plenty of star receivers to pick from this fantasy season, but who should the next wideout drafted after Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase?
Jake Paul believes if the UFC paid a minimum of $50,000 to its fighters, the sport would be in a better place.
England and Australia face off in the World Cup semifinals with a first-ever trip to the finals on the line for both squads.
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Once again, Sweden finds itself in a very familiar spot — playing for third place at the Women's World Cup. The Swedes were the third-place finishers four years ago in France, and at the first World Cup in 1991. With a 2-1 loss to Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday in Auckland, Sweden will again play for third against the loser of Wednesday's match between England and host Australia in Sydney. The loss was disappointing for third-ranked Sweden after knocking off the
The NBA star took some time to relax, while singing along to the Jackson 5's "This Place Hotel" in a vintage Ford Bronco
TORONTO — Cavan Biggio was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded as the Toronto Blue Jays scratched out a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. A pitcher's duel between starters Yusei Kikuchi and Zack Wheeler had the score tied 1-1 when Toronto (67-54) loaded the bases in the eighth inning, setting up Biggio's game-winning plunk. George Springer's RBI single was the only traditional run scored by the Blue Jays. Kikuchi earned a no decision despite pitching a quality six innings where
Sean O'Malley thinks Cody Garbrandt caught a break by pulling out of UFC 292.