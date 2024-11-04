Dan Campbell on Lions' first win outdoors: 'We can play anywhere'
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on Lions' first win outdoors: 'We can play anywhere'
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on Lions' first win outdoors: 'We can play anywhere'
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers his insight into the major results from Week 9's Sunday action.
The Lions are solidifying themselves as Super Bowl contenders.
The Lions have staked their claim to being the best team in the NFC, and maybe the NFL.
“I play for the Lions, bro. I’m Jameson Williams.”
The Lions can score in a number of different ways.
The Lions are so good they can dominate despite statistical anomalies.
The Rams, with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back, looked like a new team. The Vikings have to wonder what their next step is.
The NFC North heavyweights are all in action in the early window.
Running back David Montgomery is the latest offensive player that the Detroit Lions have signed to a contract extension.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant reactions and takeaways to every game from Week 9 of NFL action.
I think the Panthers are keeping a door slightly ajar on Young’s availability going into the Tuesday deadline — followed by a potential trade situation into the offseason.
Oregon and Georgia remained in the top two spots.
The Royals, Guardians, Mariners, Rockies, Brewers and Giants landed two Gold Gloves winners each out of the 20 overall winners.
The Vikings broke a two-game losing streak. Darnold had three turnovers, yet the Colts couldn’t win, an outcome that will bring up questions over the Colts’ decision to bench Anthony Richardson.
Thomas repeatedly wrote that Carr is "ass." Carr responded that he's "sorry for whatever he's dealing with."
On this week's overreaction show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde break down Penn State falling short yet again against Ohio State. They discuss what went wrong for James Franklin and how Ryan Day's squad reestablished themselves as a national championship contender.
The race ended in controversy as NASCAR took over 15 minutes to decide that William Byron made the final four over Christopher Bell.
The Week 9 blows were the two latest of a dysfunctional season in the last year of head coach Mike McCarthy’s contract.
The former No. 1 draft pick got his third win as an NFL quarterback on Sunday.
The Patriots lost in overtime, but the Drake Maye Experience may just have begun.