Damian Lillard hits from way downtown

It's fair for the Bucks to feel snubbed. Then again, there are worse things in the world than having Christmas off from work.
Lillard has been with Adidas since entering the league in 2012 and agrees to his extension after winning the NBA Cup.
The Magic gave the Bucks their best shot while playing without Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Ultimately, they didn't have enough firepower.
Fantasy football analyst Renee Miller offers up some tips for closing the season out and looking ahead.
Sal Vetri identifies five players who were key to our wins — and downfalls — in the 2024 fantasy football season.
Notre Dame has struggled to keep up with the upper crust of college football in recent years. This year, it's trying to prove that's changed.
The 2024 fantasy season has come and gone and what a season it was. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to put the first bow on the season and provide the 10 lessons they learned from the 2024 season that they hope to apply in 2025. From the 'year of the RB' to rookie QBs that boomed and bust, the two recap every angle of the fantasy season:
Denver was a first down away from being able to play for a tie and a playoff berth.
Ashton Jeanty can set the single-season rushing record on Tuesday night.
The Eagles have nothing to play for seeding-wise, but Barkley has history to play for. Given his value to the team's Super Bowl aspirations, is it worth the risk?
One more week left in the 2024 regular season and the playoff picture (and first pick in the draft picture) is coming into shape. Nate Tice and Charles McDonald discuss the five biggest results from Week 17's Saturday and Sunday action, leading off with the Minnesota Vikings' well-earned divisional win over the Green Bay Packers.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions on Sunday afternoon in Buffalo.
Philadelphia might still have plenty to play for in Week 18 — with Barkley in striking distance of Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record.
Russell had been moved to a bench role while Lakers coach JJ Redick looked for better defense in the lineup.
Drake Maye suffered a concussion in late October against the Jets.
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
The Sacramento Kings fired head coach Mike Brown, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Friday. The Kings are currently on a five-game losing streak.
Hurts has not practiced this week after being in concussion protocol following a tackle in Sunday's loss to the Commanders.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.