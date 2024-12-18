Damian Lillard hits from way downtown

Kevin O'Connor is joined by Jason Timpf to discuss seven big takeaways from last weekend's NBA action before previewing the NBA Cup.
Franchise cornerstones Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have led the Bucks' surge toward stability after a rough 2-8 start.
The name of the White Sox's home isn't too different.
Michael Penix Jr. is slated to finish the Falcons' season at quarterback with the playoffs at stake.
This year introduced some massive changes in sport. What does all that change mean going forward?
From NIL to streaming to the ascendance of Caitlin Clark, has there ever been a year in sports that ushered in so much change at the same time?
DuBose left Sunday's game against the Texans on a stretcher with an oxygen tube in his nose after a violent helmet-to-helmet collision.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 16 PPR running back rankings.
Edwards appeared in 11 games for Maryland in 2024.
Maximilian Kissel scored in sudden-death overtime to lift Vermont to a 2-1 win over Marshall on Monday night.
Let’s set the table for what’s sure to be a thrilling conclusion to the league's in-season tournament.
Analytics suggest it was the wrong call, but Campbell isn't afraid to buck the numbers if he thinks doing so will give his team a better shot at winning.
Mired in a realignment struggle for members, the Pac-12 and Mountain West are at the center of the latest conference realignment shakeup.
The 2024 college football season was rife with drama, from beginning to end. Now it's time to determine a champion.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the Cubs acquiring Kyle Tucker, the Yankees trading for Devin Williams, the A’s trade tied to their spending and Baseball in the Wild findings in Vietnam.
Scott Pianowski examines the highs and lows from the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs.
The Bears will now officially miss the playoffs for a fourth straight season.
Philadelphia has now equaled the Lions' record atop the NFC standings.
Bolton opened the second half with the wild, gravity-defying turnover, which led Kansas City to a touchdown and a 21-point lead.
Arnold played in 10 of Oklahoma's 12 games this season.