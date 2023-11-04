Damian Lillard hits from way downtown

Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers beating the Clippers in a wild overtime thriller.
Wrexham AFC was promoted to the English Football League in April
The NBA legend has two grandchildren: Gigi, 14, and Avery, 12
Toronto has ended its three-game losing streak, delivering its best performance of the young season against one of the NBA's best teams.
Just five games into their campaign, it has already been a tale of two seasons for the Raptors.
Clint Malarchuk recalls surviving a freak hockey accident similar to the one that killed Adam Johnson: His throat was cut by a skate during a game. He's had PTSD.
The Raiders let McDaniels go earlier this week.
The two-time major winner's name disappeared from the league's website, and TGL has confirmed the departure.
Triple world champion Max Verstappen will line up alongside Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on the front row of the grid.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Victor Wembanyama's career night.
The wind is the course's main defense. Tiger emphasized shot-making and strategic decision-making.
Sam Gagner's NHL career is proving to be completely and utterly indestructible.
Princess Charlotte has the sweetest bond with her family members, Mia and Lena Tindall and you won't believe why. See details.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her list of players to temper expectations for in Week 9.
A little help from heavy rain at Interlagos made it easier for Formula One champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull to start this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix in pole position. Verstappen clocked 1 minute, 10.727 seconds in qualifying, which was cut short due to rain. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start in second position, with a lap 0.294 seconds behind Verstappen's.
If the Dodgers ever want to be the same force in October as they are in the regular season, they have to land Shohei Ohtani, the clutch superstar they desperately need.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson hit a 17-footer with less than a second remaining and the Golden State Warriors held off a second-half flurry by the Sacramento Kings in a 102-101 victory over their Northern California rivals Wednesday night. Domantas Sabonis put the Kings ahead moments earlier on a jumper with 16 seconds to play after Stephen Curry's layup just before in a wild final minute. Curry scored with 33 seconds left following a 24-second violation by Sacramento that gave Golden State
The Steelers won but one of their receivers apparently wasn't happy.
Oshie says being a father and wanting "to stick around" for his kids played a part in his decision to start wearing a neck guard after Adam Johnson's death.
A complicated TV contract took the Rangers off most screens and away from fans for most of what turned into a jubilant championship season. | Opinion