Damian Lillard with a half court shot vs the Team LeBron

Simu Liu has tweeted out his displeasure at being compared to an Asian man in a “celebrity look-a-like” segment simply because of their coethnic background. The incident happened at the NBA’s Celebrity All-Star game on Friday night. “I had a great time but this wasn’t cool,” the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” […]
You cannot blame them for acting in their own self interest in the face of constant chaos. Is that good for the game?
His statutory rape of Gloria Bell, absentee fatherhood, and harassment of Vanessa Bryant make him a bad ambassador for the league
Wade yelled advice to the singer ahead of their team's narrow victory in Salt Lake City on Friday.
Charles Barkley offered his opinion on the state of the NBA and its players, mentioning that a lockout could be on the horizon.
Check out full show match results and all the video highlights from WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, including Sami Zayns vs Roman Reigns.
Alan Anderson and Keyon Dooling are the latest former players to be sentenced in the fraud scheme involving the NBA's health and welfare benefits plan.
Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández was among five players who lost their salary arbitration cases on Saturday and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe won as teams finished with a 13-6 advantage in decisions. Angels infielder Gio Urshela, Tampa Bay relievers Colin Poche and Ryan Thompson and St. Louis reliever Génesis Cabrera also lost their cases.
“It certainly was a little bit more difficult than I probably let on.”
The NFL is now giving "random" drug tests to players who dare to be good at a different sport.
Tom Dundon cites “spectacle of it all’ after crowd of 57,000 packs Carter-Finley Stadium to see 4-1 win over Washington. Could there be another in Raleigh? “Of course,” Dundon said. “Absolutely.”
Richard Petty may still reign as NASCAR’s King, but with Jimmie Johnson wresting control of Petty’s old race team, he is definitively not the boss. Johnson and Petty are the only living seven-time NASCAR champions — and that appears to be where the similarities end inside Legacy Motor Club's front office. The 85-year-old Petty, who is officially Legacy's ambassador, said Saturday he has bruised feelings and little say in the direction of the race team since Johnson bought into the ownership group.
TORONTO — Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas is in near-constant communication with his head coach. When the messages started to dry up Friday afternoon and into the early evening, Sheldon Keefe had an inkling there could be news coming down the pipe. "I know Kyle well enough now," said Keefe, who has been joined at his GM's hip professionally for more than a decade. "When he gets quiet, I have a pretty good sense some things are happening." And happen they did. Dubas took part in some late-
ESPN reported that Brendan Steele is making the leap from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf in time for season-opening event in Mexico Feb. 24-26.
Priti Patel, the former home secretary, has called the England and Wales Cricket Board’s transgender policy “shameful” after Telegraph Sport revealed the concerns of six first-class counties about a trans woman being allowed to compete against 12-year-old girls.
Will the Raiders go with Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo or another veteran?
Even hours after her historic world championship slalom victory, Canadian Laurence St-Germain still sorted through the emotions of her golden performance. St-Germain, 28, shocked herself and the competitive Alpine ski community with a gold-medal performance in Meribel, France, upsetting American Mikaela Shiffrin and denying her a fifth world slalom title Saturday. St-Germain became the first Canadian to win a women's slalom since Anne Heggtveit struck gold at the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Va
Lydia Ko began the new year the same way she ended 2022, with a big win and a big check as she closed with a 4-under 68 to win the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. Ko, the No. 1 player in women's golf, held off Aditi Ashok of India to capture the richest prize among regular Ladies European Tour events. Ko ended last year by winning the LPGA Tour finale and $2 million, the richest payoff in women's golf, which elevated her to No. 1 in the world.
Stenhouse ended up edging Joey Logano for the win in an overtime restart.
CARSON, Calif. — Mark Delgado scored the winning goal on a long-range rocket in the 52nd minute against his former team as the Los Angeles Galaxy beat Toronto FC 2-1 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Efraín Alvarez scored his fourth goal of the pre-season with Riqui Puig assisting on both goals Saturday night. Ayo Akinola scored a consolation goal in the 89th minute for Toronto. Alvarez opened the scoring in the 27th minute after taking a feed from Puig on the right side of the Toronto penalty box.