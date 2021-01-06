Damian Lillard with a 3-pointer vs the Chicago Bulls
LOS ANGELES — Patty Mills hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored 27 points off the bench, and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 116-113 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid.Dejounte Murray added 21 points, Rudy Gay had 16 points, LaMarcus Aldridge 14 points and Keldon Johnson grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds for the Spurs. They led by 24 in the first quarter and withstood an onslaught by Kawhi Leonard in the third before nearly blowing their lead in the fourth.The Spurs tied a franchise record with 20 3-pointers.“It was a mentality we came out with on the defensive end. It has nothing to do with shooting the ball,” Mills said. “Playing team defence like that fuels the fire and confidence for everyone to be able to play with the same sort of energy.”Leonard scored a game-high 30 points and had 10 assists. He had 11 points in the third, when Patrick Beverley made three 3-pointers, and the Clippers closed within one. Nicolas Batum had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Beverley finished with 20 points.“He was pushing the pace in transition, getting to the paint and throwing it out to shooters,” Leonard said of Beverley. “He was very active on defence.”The Clippers were without Paul George, who tweaked his ankle in Sunday’s win over Phoenix. They sorely missed his averages of 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.The Spurs opened the fourth with a 12-2 run that restored their lead to double digits. Mills hit three 3-pointers in a row to extend San Antonio's lead to 111-96.But the Clippers kept clawing. They closed the game on a 17-5 run despite Leonard scoring just two points in the fourth quarter, when his shot from the right side with five seconds left missed under defensive pressure from DeMar DeRozan.“That’s what we wanted,” Spurs rookie guard Devin Vassell said. “We knew they couldn't get an open 3 off.”The Clippers scored 40 points in the third to pull to 85-84. Leonard had 11 points and Beverley hit three 3-pointers to help them rally from 19 down at halftime.The Spurs opened the second quarter with an 18-3 run that pushed their lead to 54-30. Five players scored, led by Murray with five points. Leonard scored the Clippers' final 11 points.TIP-INSSpurs: They have the franchise's youngest roster since Gregg Popovich became coach in 1996, with an average age of 25.5 years.Clippers: F Marcus Morris Sr. has yet to play this season because of a sore right knee.HE SAID IT“Four days in your room in LA. Shoot me.” — Popovich on playing back-to-back games in the same city.UP NEXTSpurs: Stay in Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Thursday.Clippers: Visit Steph Curry and Golden State on Wednesday in the first of a back-to-back.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports¶Beth Harris, The Associated Press
EDMONTON — Team Canada was the steamrolling, bullyboy juggernaut of the world junior hockey championship until they ran into a pugnacious U.S. team Tuesday that knocked them off 2-0 to win gold.The U.S. players poured over the bench as the buzzer sounded, tossing sticks and gloves aloft in an empty Rogers Place. The tournament was played with no fans in the stands to prevent the spread of COVID-19.They linked up and swayed with delight on the blue line, lustily singing their anthem as the American flag rose to the rafters as the Canadians, many with their heads down, leaned on their sticks and contemplated what might have been.For their celebratory centre ice photo, they included a blue barrel emblazoned with the Hockey Canada logo. The barrel, they said represented their mindset, never looking past the next barrel or marker on their way to gold.Canadian captain Bowen Byram had tears in his eyes as he handed out the silver medals to his teammates.It’s the first gold medal for the Americans since they won it all in 2017.U.S. winger Trevor Zegras led the way, scoring a goal and adding an assist. He was named tournament MVP.American goaltender Spencer Knight, a 2019 top pick by the Florida Panthers, turned aside 34 shots for his third shutout of the tournament, tying the record set by Canada's Devon Levi this year and by Justin Pogge in 2006.Canada took home the silver medal. Finland defeated Russia 4-1 earlier Tuesday to win bronze."I think we surprised them in the first two periods with how well we played below their hashmarks," said Zegras."You could tell they hadn't seen that kind of ground game from any other team in the tournament. We got a couple of quick goals early in those periods and from there we just kind of put it on shutdown mode and played great defence."Zegras, a 2019 first-round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks, was the top scorer of the tournament (seven goals, 11 assists).Alex Turcotte also scored for the U.S.Knight was spectacular at times, particularly when the Canadians stormed and buzzed the net late in the second period and came in waves in the third. Knight stoned Connor McMichael on a breakaway with three minutes left in the game, prompting the Canadian to slam his stick on the glass in frustration.Levi made 19 saves in the loss.Canadian forward Dylan Cozens, tied with Zegras in tournament scoring heading into the final, finished as Canada's top point getter, with eight goals and eight assists.Asked post-game how he felt Cozens said, "Terrible. We lost the gold medal game. We feel horrible. It sucks."Byram added: "We didn't have the start we wanted. They got up on us and we just couldn't buy a couple of goals there."We're still very proud of our group and how we played throughout the tournament."The U.S. lost its tournament opener 5-3 to Russia before running the table, outscoring opponents 36-10. Canada had been absolutely dominant, going undefeated and outscoring opponents 41-4 heading into the gold-medal match.Cozens was asked if the team did not face enough adversity early in the tournament and wasn't ready when the Americans tested them."Our group faced lots of adversity," he said. "With the COVID testing we had in camp, we had to quarantine for 14 days."Obviously we played great through all the games. And then we ran into a team like this. They were good."The players battled to a continuous hum of canned crowd noise throughout the game, including 'oohs' and 'aahs' on hard shots and great saves.Rogers Place, home to the Edmonton Oilers, was otherwise empty except for hockey officials, media, rink and support staff.The game featured two Florida draft picks in net: Levi, a seventh-round pick in 2020 and Knight.The U.S. forechecked ferociously in the first period, outshot Canada 13-9 and opened the scoring at 13:25 when Turcotte deflected a Drew Helleson point shot up and over Levi’s glove. To that point, Canada had never trailed in the tournament.The U.S. took a 2-0 lead just 32 seconds into the second period. Arther Kaliyev fired the puck past the net. Zegras grabbed the puck off the end boards and tucked it in on the short side while Levi, expecting the puck to come out the other side, was moving in the opposite direction to cover the far post.The Americans held off Canada in third to preserve the victory.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021 Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press
DENVER — Nikola Jokic showed his cool down the stretch after losing it earlier in the game.Jokic scored 13 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets scrambled late to beat Minnesota 123-116 on Tuesday night for their 10th straight win over the Timberwolves.Denver's big man shook off two second-quarter technical fouls — one for hanging on the rim and another for jawing at an official — to lead the Nuggets to the comeback victory. He also had 15 rebounds.“That’s part of basketball,” Jokic said of the calls. “You just forget it.”And remember this: Teammate Will Barton's pregame advice.“I tell him before every game, ‘Just go out there and win MVP. You could be the best player in the world if you want to,’” recounted Barton, who scored 20 points. "When he’s aggressive, it’s over with.”JaMychal Green had 17 points off the bench for the Nuggets, who squandered an 18-point lead in the first half and fell behind by eight in the third quarter. They went on a 15-0 run in the fourth to take control. Denver held Minnesota scoreless for more than five minutes during the decisive stretch.D’Angelo Russell scored 33 points and Juancho Hernangomez added 25 against his former team. It was the fifth straight loss for the Timberwolves.“We didn't play with a flow,” Hernangomez said of the fourth-quarter struggles. “We need that. We played really good the first three quarters. We have to watch film and figure it out for the next game.”This game appeared headed toward a blowout when Denver opened a 49-31 lead with 7:30 remaining in the first half. But the Timberwolves caught fire behind the shooting of Hernangomez, who was acquired along with Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a deal with Denver last February.It was the second time in three days the teams faced each other. Denver beat the Timberwolves 124-109 in Minnesota on Sunday behind Jokic’s triple-double.Jokic entered this one leading the NBA in assists (12.8 per game) — and turnovers (5.3). The miscues come with the territory when he touches the ball so much, coach Michael Malone conceded. Although, Malone wants to see Jokic’s assist-to-turnover ratio around 3-to-1.“He understands he has to be better and I’m sure that he will,” Malone said.TIP-INSTimberwolves: Minnesota rookie Anthony Edwards scored 15 points. ... Beasley had 15 and Vanderbilt 11.Nuggets: F Michael Porter Jr. missed a third straight game due to the league’s health and safety protocols involving COVID-19. ... The Nuggets won a coach's challenge late in the third. P.J. Dozier's foul on a 3-point attempt was overturned.FLASHBACK TO ’18The last time Minnesota beat Denver was Game No. 82 to close out the 2018 season. That was a winner-goes-to-the-playoffs situation, with the Timberwolves prevailing in overtime.“I don’t think that game resonates at all with our guys anymore,” Malone said.Since then, Denver has captured back-to-back division titles.“Even though we lost the game in our third year with a chance to go to the playoffs, there was no need to panic, there was no need to make wholesale changes,” Malone explained. “Everybody wants the get-rich-quick scheme. Sometimes you have to build it, let it grow and let it come together like we’ve done.”TOWNS UPDATEMinnesota coach Ryan Saunders said centre Karl-Anthony Towns has “progressed steadily” from a dislocated left wrist, but wouldn't be available against Denver or again Thursday at Portland.“He’s doing a little bit more where he can kind of handle a basketball on the court,” Saunders explained. “Once we get back to Minnesota, we’ll evaluate more, and get him around the team and see where he is at that point.”UP NEXTTimberwolves: Minnesota has lost seven straight in Portland.Nuggets: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsPat Graham, The Associated Press
The 2021 world junior men's hockey championship had a shaky start, but Hockey Canada, the International Ice Hockey Federation and Edmonton's organizing committee pulled it off in a global pandemic. Using the 2020 NHL playoff "bubble" in Edmonton as a template, the 10 teams arrived, played games and crowned a champion without derailment by the COVID-19 virus. "There will be no asterisk. The competition has taken place," Hockey Canada chief executive officer Tom Renney said Tuesday before the gold-medal game involving host Canada and the United States. "Participation of 10 teams is something that is extraordinary in every sense of the word." The U.S. beat Canada 2-0 for gold, while Finland captured bronze with a 4-1 victory over Russia. From Dec. 13 when the teams arrived in Edmonton, nearly 600 people lived "bubble" life walled off from the general public for 24 days, according to Hockey Canada. Teams quarantined before and after arrival. Daily testing and temperature checks, mandatory masks off ice, wearable technology to prevent and track possible exposure and zero spectators at games were among measures taken to avoid spread of the virus. "We wanted to finish this tournament with 10 teams. We made it," tournament co-chair Luc Tardif said. Teams were affected by the virus and the protocols designed to stop it, however. Sweden arrived without its regular coaching staff and some top players who tested positive before leaving that country. Germany was down to 14 skaters and two goaltenders for its first two games of the tournament. A third of the team stayed in extended isolation because of positive tests during a mandatory five-day quarantine upon arrival. One German player was in quarantine for the whole tournament. "I think it is unfortunate what happened," IIHF president Rene Fasel said. "We do not know what really happened with the German team as they were travelling with the Swiss and a delegation of the IIHF and then to have these 10 positive tests was really a surprise. "On fairness, they beat the Swiss, they went to the quarterfinal and played a very, very good game against Russia. "Hockey players are very special and when they have to take difficulties like this, they come together and really play as a team. I think it was not really harming the German team." The world under-20 men's championship was the first top-tier IIHF tournament held in the pandemic. The 2020 men's and women's world championships and world under-18 men's championship were all cancelled. With the financial resources to pay for COVID-19 protocols, elite hockey has demonstrated how competitions can run in a pandemic without spread of the virus. After going to great lengths to stage the men's under-20 championship, Hockey Canada will be under pressure to show the same commitment to the women's world hockey championship in April. The 2020 tournament in Halifax and Truro, N.S., was postponed a year because of the pandemic. "If we can deliver the world juniors, we can deliver the women's worlds and our goal is fully to do that," said Dean McIntosh, Hockey Canada's vice-president of events. "We feel very strongly that female athletes deserve that right as well, for us to give them the opportunity to do that as best we can. " While the IIHF spoke of its commitment Tuesday to staging the world under-18 men's world championship in the United States in April, that tournament's female counterpart won't happen in 2021. The women's world under-18 championship scheduled to start Wednesday in Sweden was cancelled back in September. Attempting a world junior men's championship in challenging circumstances was worth it for hockey fans domestically and globally, Renney said. "There's no manual on how to deal with COVID or a worldwide pandemic," he said. "We knew that all we could do was to try. "We felt if we could do this in a manner that put the health and safety of all participants and the general public first and foremost, it would at least been a very good try and potentially breathe life into Canadians when they may have needed it most and we certainly hope beyond that worldwide. "Even a bad plan can work if everyone commits to it. It just so happens that this one was darn good." Canadians tuned in to watch world junior games in high numbers, according to TSN. Canada's 5-0 semifinal win over Russia on Monday drew 2.8 million viewers, which the network said was the largest TV audience for a world junior semifinal since 2015. Canada's games before Tuesday's final attracted an average audience of 2.3 million, which was a 47 per cent increase over last year's tournament held in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Overall tournament audiences were up 71 per cent through the semifinals compared to the 2020 tournament, and 52 per cent higher through semifinals compared to the 2019 tournament in Vancouver, TSN told The Canadian Press in an email. The 2022 world junior championship has been awarded back to Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had the incorrect title for Tom Renney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anthony Davis and LeBron James each scored 26 points, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 94-92 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.James added 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Dennis Schroder finished with 12 points for Los Angeles.“That’s why he’s great,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of James taking over the game with Davis. “He finds a way to make those superhero-type of plays. Our focus is on making sure we don’t need those superhero-type of plays to close games out.”Jonas Valanciunas, Dillon Brooks and Gorgui Dieng led Memphis with 13 points apiece, and Brandon Clarke added 12 points. Valanciunas finished with 11 rebounds.On a poor shooting night for both teams, the Lakers were able to depend on James and Davis down the stretch. Los Angeles trailed 79-77 with five minutes left when the two big men combined for a 9-2 run and an 86-81 lead. The final basket came on a dunk by Davis on an assist from James.James and Davis combined for a run of 15 points late in the fourth to take the lead to 92-83 with 31.1 seconds left.“I have a lot of confidence in LeBron James in the fourth quarter,” Vogel said. "I don’t really know any other way to say that. I trust him.”Memphis was able to put together some late baskets to make it close, but couldn’t overtake the Lakers, who won their fourth straight.“Obviously in a hard fought game like that, you hope to come out with a victory,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “But our guys were amazing.“Effort again. But the attention to detail, the execution. These guys, for 48 minutes, were unbelievable. Came up a little short in the end.”TIP-INSLakers: Entered the game as the only NBA team ranked in the top 5 in offensive efficiency (2nd/115.7) and defensive efficiency (4th/104.5). … Both Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (left ankle sprain) and Alex Caruso (health and safety protocol) again sat out. Both appeared headed for return in the coming games, according to Vogel.Grizzlies: Valanciunas recorded his seventh straight double-double. … Rookie Desmond Bane saw his streak of games with multiple 3-pointers end at six. That marked the second-longest streak to start an NBA career behind Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen’s 10 straight to open the 2017-18 season. … Swingman John Konchar was the latest Memphis player to miss a game after suffering a left ankle sprain.SOCIAL JUSTICE: Several Laker players referenced news earlier in the day regarding no charges filed against the Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer who shot Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed. “The flame is already lit,” guard Wesley Matthews said. “It just has to continue to keep burning, but burn the right way. Not where anything can be sidetracked.” Matthews later added: “It really is disheartening. But leaders have to be leaders and everybody has to take ownership for their own community.”LIKE ORLANDO: The NBA season has led to creative scheduling. For example, the Lakers ended a road trip where they played consecutive games in San Antonio and then Memphis. And with very little outside interaction in hopes of avoiding the coronavirus. “It’s almost like we were in the bubble, except we’re not in the bubble,” Vogel said. “You kind of go to work, go back to the hotel and not too much else.”UP NEXTLakers: Return home Thursday after a four-game road trip to host the San Antonio Spurs.Grizzlies: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsClay Bailey, The Associated Press
Jared Goff is still recovering from surgery as the Rams prepare for the Seahawks in the playoffs on Saturday.