Damian Jones rises to block the shot
Damian Jones rises to block the shot, 01/26/2024
After the Miami Heat-Terry Rozier trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan commented.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana newcomer Pascal Siakam had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double since November 2022, leading the Pacers to a 134-122 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Joel Embiid had 31 points and seven rebounds just three days after breaking the 76ers' franchise record with 70 points. Philadelphia had won six in a row. Embiid, the NBA's reigning MVP, was one of the starters announced Thursday for All-Star Game on Feb. 18 Indianapolis
NEW YORK — As Knicks president Leon Rose, senior vice president Gersson Rosas, and senior basketball advisor William Wesley watched their team romp over the defending champion Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, a sellout arena collectively came to the same conclusion. Damn. That OG Anunoby trade worked out pretty well. Less than a month ago, the Knicks were in freefall ...
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
The meme compared Kelce cheering shirtless to how people might react if they heard Twain's "let's go girls" line at a bar
Mahomes' father called the singer "down to earth" in an interview on Thursday
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner has upset Novak Djokovic to reach the Australian Open men's final, ending the 10-time champion's career unbeaten streak in semifinals at Melbourne Park. The 22-year-old Italian broke Djokovic’s serve twice in each of the first two sets but missed a match point in the third set of a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory Friday that earned him a place in a Grand Slam final for the first time. On his second match point, 55 minutes later, he made no mistake and com
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
Jimmy Fallon showed a video of the funny golf incident on “The Tonight Show.”
The legend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to grow, with his visibility increasing beyond the football field. Another example occurred on the golf course, of all places, featuring an iconic pop star. World famous entertainer ...
The Cognizant (formerly Honda) Classic has not featured a golfer ranked among the top two in nearly a decade.
The first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991 has decided to take his game to the next level full-time.
MONTREAL — Kelly Malveaux, a defensive back who played 10 seasons in the CFL and was a Grey Cup champion and two-time East Division all-star, has died at 47. The Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders, two of his former teams, issued statements Friday confirming his death in a statement Friday. A cause of death was not given. Malveaux is the second former Stampeder to die at a relatively young age this week. The team announced Tuesday that former offensive lineman Bruce Covernton had died at
Aryna Sabalenka will attempt to win her second consecutive Australian Open when she takes on Zheng Qinwen on Saturday.
MONTREAL — Patrick Roy didn't want Thursday night's game to be about him. Few hockey legends, however, mean as much to Montreal as "Saint Patrick" himself. Roy, hired as head coach of the New York Islanders on Saturday after over seven years outside the NHL’s spotlight, returned to the city where he dominated the crease for a decade in a 4-3 New York loss to the Montreal Canadiens. "I think everybody in Montreal knows how much I love them and how much respect I have for this organization,” Roy s
Sinner beat Djokovic twice at the end of last season, while familiar foes Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev also meet.
Vince McMahon, founder of the WWE pro wrestling empire, has been accused of sexual assault and trafficking by a former employee. In a graphic lawsuit, Janel Grant alleges McMahon directed her to have sex with men to secure lucrative deals and sexually assaulted her in the WWE office during work hours.
When was the last time you saw 11 drivers fighting for the lead on the last lap? That's exactly the sort of action provided by this year's first MX-5 Cup race at Daytona.
There is news tonight about allegations of sexual assault involving former junior hockey players. The Globe and Mail is reporting five former members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior hockey team have been told to surrender to police in London, Ont. The newspaper says it's about allegations of a group sexual assault in a hotel room in London in 2018. The case was closed without charges in 2019 but was later reopened. Mackenzie Gray has more.
Alexandre Daigle sat down to relive his life in the spotlight. The videos and images that flashed before him included times both good and bad. The 50 goals he scored in youth hockey, getting selected first overall at the 1993 NHL draft by the Ottawa Senators, being tabbed as the game's next superstar, the multi-million dollar contract that shook the sport. Laid out in front of Daigle were also his struggles on the ice, the suffocating pressure faced he alone, the colourful quotes, the rumours ab