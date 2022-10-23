Damian Jones with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers
Damian Jones (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 10/23/2022
Damian Jones (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 10/23/2022
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has been on quite a roll of late. The Montreal native defeated Sebastian Korda of the United States 6-3, 6-4 to claim his second consecutive ATP Tour title win at the European Open on Sunday. Auger-Aliassime entered the tournament having won the Firenze Open last week. "It's amazing you know, to win again, back-to-back tournaments, and to win for the first time here in Antwerp [Belgium] against a player like Sebi [Korda] who is a fantastic player — one of the great
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed veteran defenceman Jake Muzzin on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. The 33-year-old left Monday’s 4-2 home loss to Arizona with a neck injury after colliding with Coyotes winger Clayton Keller in the second period. Muzzin, who missed the start of training camp with back discomfort and has a concussion history, will miss at least the next three games — Thursday at home against Dallas, Saturday in Winnipeg and Monday in Vegas. The Leafs re
Volleyball Canada parted ways with men's indoor head coach Ben Josephson on Wednesday. The team recently placed 17th at the world championship after being eliminated in the first round of competition. The 15th-ranked squad won just one of its three matches. It wound up being Josephson's lone major tournament at the helm of the national team after being named to the position in November 2021 and taking over the following April. "We thank Ben for his work with the team in the last year. The level
On a night in late October 2003, thousands of people crowded into a new arena in downtown St. John's to watch NBA history: the rookie debut of LeBron James — then an 18-year-old rookie but today a global icon with multiple championships and MVP titles. Instead, fans were left heartbroken — and 19 years later, some want to see the fulfilment of a promise made on that disappointing night. On Oct. 23, 2003, the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers descended on Newfoundland and Labrador's capital
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed veteran defenceman Jake Muzzin on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. The 33-year-old left Monday’s 4-2 home loss to Arizona with a neck injury after colliding with Coyotes winger Clayton Keller in the second period. Muzzin, who missed the start of training camp with back discomfort and has a concussion history, will miss at least the next three games — Thursday at home against Dallas, Saturday in Winnipeg and Monday in Vegas. The Leafs re
MONTREAL — Defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC used experience and pressure to keep their run at another title alive. NYCFC built off its early momentum to halt CF Montreal's playoff run with a 3-1 win in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday. Maximiliano Moralez, Héber and Talles Magno all scored for the visitors, who took a 3-0 lead before the home team could get on the board. Djordje Mihailovic scored the lone goal for Montreal. Montreal got off to a nervy start, unable to keep
The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.
SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:50 of overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. Vladimir Tarasenko took advantage of a defensive miscue behind the net and found Faulk in front of the net for his third assist of the game. Faulk put the shot past Martin Johnson from the crease. Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist to help St. Louis improve to 2-0, Jordan Kyrou also scored and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves. Will Borgen,
NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in
Kicking off the season with a big comeback win over an elite Eastern Conference foe made for a fun night in Toronto. Here's what stood out most.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left and had 27 points to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 on Friday night. Durant’s 3 gave Brooklyn a 105-102 lead. “It’s a game of runs. I like how we stayed with it, the resiliency that we showed,” Durant said. “We were up double-digits and we let them come back twice. It was an up and down game, but we just kept fighting.” Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 30 points. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors wi
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on
MONTREAL — S.J. Green will retire Friday as a member of the Montreal Alouettes. The CFL club announced Wednesday that Green will sign a one-day contract with the Alouettes in Montreal, and then call it a career. He will also attend the team's game Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts. The six-foot-two, 217-pound Green, a native of Fort Worth, Tex., played 13 CFL seasons with Montreal (2007-16) and Toronto (2017-19). He registered 716 catches for 10,222 yards with 60 TDs over 116 regular-season
Around 4 p.m. every day in Inukjuak, Que., there is a mad rush toward a shipping container in town. Precious cargo is inside: skateboards, roller blades and protective equipment. Kids of all ages scamper inside as the doors are unlocked, to be the first of the day to roll down the smooth concrete of the Inuit village's brand new skate park. "I knew it was going to be used a lot but it's being used even more than I thought," said Caroline Gleason, the teacher who led the project to get a skate pa
Calgary Flames winger Milan Lucic achieved a career 1,100 NHL games played Thursday with a live audience on hand for that milestone. Arenas were minus fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic when Lucic played his career 1,000th on April 13, 2021 in Toronto, and also when the Flames held an on-ice ceremony for him and his family at the Scotiabank Saddledome six days later. The 34-year-old from Vancouver reached another longevity benchmark Thursday when the Flames were at home to the Buffalo Sabres.
ANTWERP, Belgium — Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal has advanced to the semifinals of the ATP 250 European Open after defeating Dan Evans of the U.K. in a gruelling match on Friday that lasted two hours 41 minutes. Auger-Aliassime dropped the first set 6-4, then bounced back with 7-6(4), 6-2 wins to take the match. The Canadian will face Richard Gasquet of France in a Saturday morning semifinal. Dominic Thiem of Austria will play American Sebastian Korda in the other semifinal. Against Evans, A
OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe
VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl
EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game skid with a 6-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod, Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (2-2-0). Jack Campbell had 36 saves in the victory. Andrei Svechnikov recorded a hat trick and Martin Necas added another goal for the Hurricanes (3-1-0), who suffered their first defeat of the season. Sebastian Aho added th
MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against