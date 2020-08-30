Damaging Thunderstorms Roll Through Dallas-Fort Worth

Several buildings were damaged after severe thunderstorms rolled through the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area on Saturday, August 29, local media reported.

Local media reports said “major” damage in Tarrant County caused downed trees and power lines, cutting power to at least 13,000 people in the area on Saturday night.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region on Saturday night, forecasting winds up to 60 mph and possible penny-sized hail.

Slow-motion video filmed by Grady Champion shows lightning forking across the sky over Mansfield, a city in Tarrant County. Credit: Grady Champion via Storyful