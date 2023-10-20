Damaging Storms Drop Hail in North Carolina

Storms dropped hail on parts of North Carolina on Friday, October 20, knocking out power in Charlotte, according to local reports.

The storms were carrying “fierce winds” and knocked out power for 3,000 customers as of 4:30 pm, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Michael Mehedin said he took this video in Mooresville, north of Charlotte, on Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service warned the area to expect isolated storms with the potential for damaging wind gusts on Friday afternoon. Credit: Michael Mehedin via Storyful