Damaging Storms Cause Flooding in Central Oklahoma

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman reported confirmed tornadoes in central Oklahoma on Sunday night, October 10, as a round of severe storms blew through the region.

University of Oklahoma student meteorologist Juliana Mejia shared footage from campus on Sunday night showing damaged vehicles and flooding in a parking lot.

A tornado watch was canceled for the area late on Sunday night.

The NWS warned of another round of potentially strong storms later in the week. Credit: Juliana Mejia via Storyful