Damages from Hurricane Idalia in Florida
Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida as a category 3 hurricane.
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a Category 3 storm and unleashed devastation along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast, submerging homes and vehicles, turning streets into rivers, unmooring small boats and downing power lines in an area that has never before received such a pummeling. More than 330,000 customers in Florida and Georgia were without electricity while rushing water covered streets near the coast. As the eye moved inland, high winds shredde
The Category 3 hurricane made landfall on Florida's west coast Wednesday morning
Environment Canada has now issued a rainfall warning for all of Nova Scotia."There remains a fair bit of uncertainty with regards to how this weather disturbance, which is unrelated to Hurricane Franklin passing well to the south, will evolve as it tracks across the province," Environment Canada said in its warning."As this information becomes clearer, timing and locations of the heaviest rain as well as expected rainfall amounts may change."Hurricane Idalia is expected to hit Florida's west coa
Tropical Storm Idalia, likely to become a hurricane by Tuesday morning, continues to grow in strength as it targets a landfall on the Florida coast this week
Storm Idalya has strengthened into a hurricane hours before it is due to make landfall in the US state of Florida. Forecasters warn it is expected to intensify still further and could be life-threatening. Residents along the Gulf of Mexico are told to prepare to evacuate after President Biden approved an emergency declaration. FRANCE 24's Jennie Shin tells us more.
Florida is bracing for a devastating flood of ocean water. Storm surges like this can be more deadly than hurricane winds.
What you need to know as Hurricane Idalia approaches Hilton Head Island.