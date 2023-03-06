Damaged by Fiona, wharves being rebuilt to weather any storm

CBC

The city is warning Calgarians that snow and low temperatures could cause icy road conditions. Snowfall started Sunday and is expected to continue into Monday, Chris McGeachy, a spokesperson with Calgary's Mobility office said in an emailed statement. That snowfall, combined with low temperatures, may lead to slippery roads. "We're reminding everyone to prepare before heading out on their trips, bundle up and leave plenty of time to get to where they need to go," McGeachy said. Crews are current