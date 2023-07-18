Damaged Crimea Bridge Reopens to Road Traffic

The bridge over the Kerch Strait linking Russia and the Crimean Peninsula reopened to road vehicle traffic late on Monday, July 17, after a section of if was damaged in an explosion overnight.

Marat Khusnullin, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister for Construction, posted two videos of cars traveling on the bridge late on Monday.

Khusnullin said traffic was restored in the right-hand lane in the direction of Taman, in Russia’s Krasnodar region.

Moscow has blamed Ukraine for striking the bridge, and Ukraine’s intelligence service, the SBU, suggested earlier on Monday that it was behind the explosion.

Russia says two people were killed in the attack. Credit: Marat Khusnullin via Storyful