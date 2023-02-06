Damaged Building in Aleppo Topples in Aftershock

At least 403 people were killed and another 1,089 injured in Syria after a powerful earthquake struck southeast Turkey, near the Syrian border, on February 6, Syrian health authorities said.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Pazarcık district of the Kahramanmaras region on Monday morning. The US Geological Survey gave a magnitude of 7.8. More than 900 people were reported dead in Turkey.

This footage was published by Syria Civil Defence, and shows a building collapsing completely during what it said was a second earthquake in the afternoon. Several aftershocks followed the first earthquake, one of which of 7.5 magnitude, according to the USGS. Credit: Syria Civil Defence via Storyful