Damage in Winfield, Alabama, as Severe Storm Moves Through Town
A tornado warning was in place for Winfield, Alabama, on the evening of December 29, as severe storms hit the area.
The National Weather Service said a tornado was radar-indicated, while local media reported significant structural damage in Winfield on Wednesday night.
Footage filmed by staff at local jewellery store Gold Connection shows parts of buildings and debris strewn across a street in Winfield. Credit: Gold Connection via Storyful