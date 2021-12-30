Damage in Winfield, Alabama, as Severe Storm Moves Through Town

A tornado warning was in place for Winfield, Alabama, on the evening of December 29, as severe storms hit the area.

The National Weather Service said a tornado was radar-indicated, while local media reported significant structural damage in Winfield on Wednesday night.

Footage filmed by staff at local jewellery store Gold Connection shows parts of buildings and debris strewn across a street in Winfield. Credit: Gold Connection via Storyful

