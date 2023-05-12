Damage reported in Noble after Thursday storms

France 24 Videos

In Canada, wildfires continue to devastate the western province of Alberta. Thousands of people have had no choice but to leave their homes, and many more are on evacuation alert. The province has declared a state of emergency, while firefighters are attempting to bring the blazes under control. Once again, a "heat dome" has settled in over Canadian territory. Our Science reporter Shirli Sitbon looks at how scientific data is used to find the best strategy to fight the flames.