Damage reported in Noble after Thursday storms
Damage reported in Noble after Thursday storms
Damage reported in Noble after Thursday storms
Stay alert: Atmospheric instability and wind shear could lead to some stronger storm development and a supercell or two Wednesday afternoon and evening
CACHE CREEK, B.C. — Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta says flooding in the B.C. Interior town is already the worst he's seen in 50 years, and he's expecting even more trouble as blazing temperatures forecast this weekend hit the snowpack. He said over 100 mobile homes perched on the banks of the Bonaparte River are at risk in the community, 350 kilometres northeast of Vancouver. Ranta said the Sage and Sands Mobile Park had been evacuated of about 200 people, who had been sent to nearby Kamloops. "Th
Alberta and British Columbia are bracing for an unseasonable heat wave with daytime highs soaring up to 15 degrees above normal over the coming days, though overnight temperatures are expected to provide some relief. Armel Castellan, an Environment Canada meteorologist in B.C., said the coming heat shares some of the same characteristics as a so-called heat dome. "It's the same idea, the same pattern if you will," he said during a media briefing. "A heat wave, a high pressure ridge, all of these
(Bloomberg) -- A network of ditches dug in the Middle Ages has allowed farmers in the hillside hamlet of Letur in southern Spain to grow olive trees, tomatoes and onions in one of Europe’s most arid regions for centuries. Now the punishing drought that’s spreading across the continent is threatening even this ancient oasis.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says He’s Stepping Down as Twitter’s CEOJamie Dimon Says US Needs to 'Finish' the Bank CrisisKen Griffin’s Hand-Picked Math Prodigy Runs Mark
A late winter storm on the south coast of Labrador has toppled hydro poles in the community of Black Tickle, leaving residents without power. "We're lucky, we have a good wood stove," said local resident Laura Keefe on Wednesday. "It started up yesterday, and the power went after supper." Keefe said she was worried about her parents when the power was lost. "My dad has really bad COPD, and he relies on his oxygen concentrator to breathe. He breathes through a straw, and it doesn't work without e
A transition from neutral conditions could occur in the next couple of months, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said. The El Niño phenomenon is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific, sometimes causing crop damage, flash floods or fires. The World Meteorological Organization earlier in May said the weather pattern could contribute to rising global temperatures.
Saskatchewan's weather will see some major changes over the next week. A Colorado low could bring heavy rain Friday and Saturday to parts of the south, while a building area of high pressure and an impressive ridge in our jet stream will dry things out and provide impressive heat for this time of year. Here's how things could play out. Rain likely, but how much still unknown Parts of south central and southeastern Saskatchewan walloped by last month's snowstorm will likely see the brunt of the e
Authorities in western Colorado used a drone to survey the Colorado River area on Wednesday, May 10, as flooding due to excessive rain threatened parts of the state.Footage posted by the Grand Valley Fire Protection District shows the drone fly over Parachute Creek – a 14.7-mile-long tributary of the Colorado River – on Wednesday afternoon, capturing views of sandbags lining parts of the creekOn Thursday, the National Weather Service said a snow advisory was in effect for high-elevated areas and rain was possible for the region on Thursday. Credit: Grand Valley Fire Protection District via Storyful
Two major wildfires in British Columbia's Peace River region continue to burn out of control, as firefighters brace for the possibility that scorching weather may ignite more blazes. B.C.'s Ministry of Emergency Management says in a statement that the number of hectares burned so far this fire season is four times larger than normal. About 85 per cent of that comes from three current wildfires of note, which include the Boundary Lake and Red Creek fires in the Peace River Regional District and t
Sylvia and Tony Barteski are becoming well-versed in heeding emergency alert and leaving their home quickly — maybe a little too well-versed. They were forced from their home in Evansburg twice in the past two weeks due to the threat of wildfires, and they know with weekend temperatures approaching 30 C, it could happen again. "But this time, I'm going to be prepared," Sylvia Barteski said Wednesday. "I'm going to put whatever we need in there and just sit tight," she added, pointing to the coup
Wednesday's severe storms generated Canada's first tornado warnings of the year, with reports surfacing of a funnel cloud in Manitoba and a possible landspout tornado in Alberta, along with widespread hail, strong winds and heavy downpours.
Researchers have successfully simulated a high magnitude earthquake on the largest building ever tested, and the structure survived. Global interest in mass timber construction -- which involves thick, compressed layers of wood, bonded together, creating structural load-bearing elements -- has skyrocketed in the last several years, after the International Building Code announced the intention to add new building provisions to allow the construction of wood buildings up to 18 stories, Shiling Pei, associate professor at the Colorado School of Mines, told ABC News. To test whether these high rises made of timber could withstand an earthquake, the National Science Foundation funded the construction of Tallwood, a 10-story mass timber building situated on the University of California San Diego's campus.
A massive 600-year-old tree fell on top of a house in Conway, Arkansas, on Thursday, May 11, city officials said.The tree fell due to heavy overnight rains, local news reported, citing local emergency crews.The house’s resident didn’t suffer any injuries and was rescued by the Conway Fire Department, according to city officials.The National Weather Service issued several weather warnings on Thursday, alerting central Arkansas residents of heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding. Credit: City of Conway, Arkansas via Storyful
Anie Cruz Campbell operates a pizza restaurant and lives in a mobile home located at 1206 Highway 97 in Cache Creek, B.C. Unfortunately, the area was placed under an evacuation order last Wednesday due to flooding. Now staying temporarily with her family in 16 Mile, north of Cache Creek, Campbell says she's worried she may not be allowed to reopen her business by this weekend. "My property [is] on the side that's really damaged, so I don't know if they will let me open my business," she explaine
Canadian Forces personnel are being deployed to help with Alberta's early and intense wildfire season that has forced tens of thousands of people to leave their homes. In Ottawa, federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair acknowledged the "unprecedented wildfire situation currently taking place in Alberta" and said the federal government has agreed to a request for assistance from the province. "We are already moving resources into those communities from the Canadian Armed Forces and oth
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) said the province is in a better place to deal with extreme heat compared to the summer of 2021 when hundreds of people died in the heat dome weather event. Officials with the BCCDC, Environment Canada and B.C.'s Emergency Management and Climate Readiness held a technical briefing Thursday morning to review a two-tier heat alert response system for extreme heat events. It was put in place last summer in response to 2021's heat dome, which killed 619 Br
In Canada, wildfires continue to devastate the western province of Alberta. Thousands of people have had no choice but to leave their homes, and many more are on evacuation alert. The province has declared a state of emergency, while firefighters are attempting to bring the blazes under control. Once again, a "heat dome" has settled in over Canadian territory. Our Science reporter Shirli Sitbon looks at how scientific data is used to find the best strategy to fight the flames.Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead also:Wildfires slow output in Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing provinceSpreading wildfires force more evacuations in western CanadaWildfire burns down most of small town in Canada after record-breaking heat
A strong ridge of high pressure will bring more dangerous summer-like heat back into Alberta by the end of the week
Cooler temperatures have provided a much-needed break to crews fighting Alberta's wildfires, allowing them to prepare for another difficult stretch when the hot weather returns. "I think the firefighters are certainly getting a better leg up than they had seen in the previous week. I think the challenge is, certainly, we want to avoid burnout," Alberta Wildfire spokesperson Christie Tucker said Wednesday afternoon. "We want to make sure our firefighters are fresh and approaching the fire with ju
A 5.4 magnitude earthquake was reported Thursday afternoon in the Plumas County area but could be felt across Northern California. The quake was reported at 4:19 p.m. about 2.4 miles southwest of East Shore, according to the United States Geological Survey. Several aftershocks have occurred near where the first earthquake happened. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/54-magnitude-earthquake-shakes-northern-california/43869029