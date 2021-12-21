Damage Reported After 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits California's North Coast

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked California’s northern coastal region on December 20.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected following the quake. The quake’s center was estimated just off the California coastline, 23.6 miles (38 km) west of Petrolia.

This video posted to Facebook by Larkin O’Leary shows the effect of the earthquake on a room at an inn in Ferndale, including dislodged picture frames and a television that has fallen off a mantlepiece. Credit: Larkin O’Leary via Storyful