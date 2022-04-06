Damage to Kharkiv Landmarks Seen in Wake of Russian Attacks

Footage released by Suspilne Kharkiv, the regional outlet of Ukraine’s public broadcaster, on April 5, shows the damage to the city’s Palace of Labor and City Council building caused by shelling by Russian forces.

Bullet holes and extensive structural damage are visible on the facades of buildings on Konstytutsii Square, next to the town hall.

Russian forces have been unable to capture Kharkiv, and instead spent over a month bombarding Ukraine’s second-largest city. Credit: Suspilne Kharkiv via Storyful