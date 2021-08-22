'Damage in Every Direction': Death Toll Climbs as Flood Rescue Efforts Continue in Waverly, Tennessee

Deadly flooding devastated parts of Middle Tennessee on Saturday, August 21, causing widespread damage and multiple deaths, according to local reports.

Newly released footage filmed by Steve Smith on Saturday shows the aftermath of the severe flooding including debris, fallen trees and power lines, and damaged vehicles.

According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, at least 15 people have died and more than 30 others are missing, local media reported.

The city of McEwen, located approximately 10 miles from Waverly, measured over 17 inches of rainfall on Saturday, breaking the all-time 24 hour record for the state of Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service’s preliminary report. Credit: Steve Smith via Storyful