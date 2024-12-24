Dalton Knecht hits from way downtown

It's a special holiday week which demands a special holiday pod. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don preview the Christmas Day slate and Thursday Night Football from every fantasy angle possible. The duo look at which players are startable in the Chiefs-Steelers, Ravens-Texans and Bears-Seahawks matchups and which decisions could 'make or break' your fantasy title weekend lineups.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
Following a breakout campaign in 2024, Manaea will be staying in Queens as the Mets rebuild their rotation.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
The Mets are bringing back Sean Manaea, who had a career year in 2024.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
Team Woods and Team Langer each finished the final round at 28-under, setting a new scoring record for the tournament.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
The Nittany Lions will play Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Saturday featured three blowout wins for the home teams.
With Cruz and Devin Williams, the Yankees have added two major arms to their bullpen.
The record had stood since the first weekend of the four-team playoff in 2015.
The Beacons rallied from a 22-point deficit with just under seven minutes remaining.
Here's how much teams can cash in for winning the CFP.
Kevin O'Connor & Tom Haberstroh react to Milwaukee's double-digit win over Oklahoma City to clinch the 2nd NBA Cup, worries about OKC's shooting, the Bucks not celebrating their win & declining NBA television ratings.
Others won championships or Olympic medals, but only Caitlin Clark lifted two sports to unseen heights in a single year.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 16!