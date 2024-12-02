Dalton Knecht hammers it home

Dalton Knecht is already looking like a steal for the Lakers.
The Eagles have won eight straight games and are as hot as any team in the NFL as the calendar flips to December.
The Magic are red-hot going into Tuesday's NBA Cup clash with the Knicks to win East Group A.
Miami is 10-2 and won't be playing in the ACC title game after losing to Syracuse.
Keeler is the winningest coach in FCS history.
What an insane way to finish the 2024 regular season! On this week's overreaction episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the madness across college football during rivalry weekend. They dig deep into Ryan Day's inability to beat Michigan and discuss if it makes sense for him to move on from Ohio State.
Oregon remained at No. 1 as the only undefeated team in college football.
Four rivalry games turned ugly when the winners brought flags out to midfield.
The New York Red Bulls won only 11 of their 34 MLS regular season games. They beat Orlando in the Eastern Conference final Saturday, and will play for a title next weekend.
Sellers ran for both of the Gamecocks' touchdowns and led the team to a sixth straight win.
The former Auburn coach is heading to Tallahassee.
A 5-3 finish last season merely delayed an inevitable outcome for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
The Cowboys went winless in conference play for the first time since 1994.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by Foolish Bailey to take a look back at some of the most unforgettable moments that happened in baseball before, during, and after the 2024 MLB season.
Shohei Ohtani is coming off an MVP season with the Dodgers, who he helped lead to a World Series win earlier this year.
After a successful 2024, the Tigers are in prime position to strengthen their roster with a few key free-agent additions.
The final week of the regular season is upon us.
Dominate with your Week 13 fantasy football lineups with these exploitable matchups from analyst Sal Vetri.
In today's edition: NFL playoff picture, NBA power rankings, NHL at the quarter-mark, City in crisis, football heaven, DiMaggio over Williams, and more.
The SEC would like four guaranteed bids into the playoff, so imagine the league's reaction if only two make it in this year, which is a possibility.