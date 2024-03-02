Two catches at once! Colorado State's Dallin Holker wows Eisen during gauntlet drill
Colorado State Rams tight end Dallin Holker makes an impressive one-handed catch in the gauntlet drill at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
No. 8 joined NBC in 2018, just after retiring from racing, quickly becoming the sport's most high-profile analyst The post NASCAR Royalty Dale Earnhardt Jr. Leaves NBC for Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports appeared first on TheWrap.
Not everyone believes Caleb Williams is the consensus No. 1 pick for the Bears.
From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Beng Kuang Marine Limited's ( SGX:BEZ ) during the past 12 months...
Mike Evans and the Buccaneers are reportedly still in discussions about a new contract.
Apfel in her later years became a designer, style icon, influencer and face of numerous fashion brands.
There can’t be an NFL city in the country that felt the irony Kansas City did on Wednesday.
The 2024 NFL free agency period begins March 13, following a two-day legal tampering period. Here are the 50 hottest free agents you need to know.
Ian MauleAfter he was caught in a brawl during a youth football event in Atlanta that resulted in a viral video, NFL free agent Cam Newton is finally addressing what went down. On the latest episode of his podcast 4th & 1, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback said he’s “disappointed” in his behavior that day.“I let my emotions get the best of me, and it should not have been called for," Newton said of the incident.Cam Newton led Auburn to a Natty with 1 O-lineman that started an NFL game and
The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-team trade involving Carolina. Anaheim received Toronto's third-round pick in 2025 in the deal announced Thursday night, while Carolina gets Toronto's sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. The Ducks will pay 50% of Lyubushkin's remaining salary this season, while the Hurricanes will pay an additional percentage.
Tom Brady is apparently faster now than he was in 2000.
The wide receiver says the pop star is "so cool"
The Missouri DE said the 21 reps he did during the bench press aren't an accurate reflection of what he can do.
Playing last season at 365 pounds, T'Vondre Sweat established himself as a majorly disruptive force. Now, he's poised to be an early NFL draft pick.
Three-time reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen qualified on the pole Friday for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix as scrutiny of Red Bull's boss overshadows the start of the new season. Verstappen, who won the title in each of the last three seasons, was fastest for Red Bull by .228 seconds over Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. George Russell was third for Mercedes, while Carlos Sainz Jr. of Ferrari was fourth.
On Wednesday, Horner was cleared to continue as Red Bull team principal following an internal probe.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers — and many around the world — with his marriage announcement on Thursday, so manager Dave Roberts said any gift the team gives the two-time MVP would be like most of the money in his contract: deferred. “I'm very happy for him and his bride,” Roberts said, smiling. “As far as wedding gifts, we got surprised and didn't have much time to think about it. I'm sure it's en route.” Ohtani, the two-way Japanese star, revealed on Insta
The sex trafficking lawsuit against the co-found of WWE has rocked the company. Here are the latest details on Vince McMahon.
After winning her battle for Canadian citizenship earlier this year, teenage surfer Erin Brooks won't be wearing the Maple Leaf at the Paris Olympics. Brooks has been eliminated at the 2024 ISA World Surfing Games, the final Olympic qualifier that wraps up Sunday in Puerto Rico. Brooks, one of six Canadians competing, was knocked out of Round 2 by France's Vahiné Fierro and then eliminated in Thursday's repechage round. Canadians Sanoa Dempfle-Olin, who is provisionally qualified for the Olympic
Daniel Cormier had a feeling Nate Diaz would get mad at him for being critical of this stage of his career – and he was right.
The Australian – driving for the newly rebranded RB team – saw off Lando Norris by just 0.032 seconds, with Oscar Piastri third in the other McLaren.