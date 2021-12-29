Dallas Zoo welcomes endangered tiger cubs

There are only around 400 Sumatran tigers left in the wild, meaning this subspecies is on the brink of extinction, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Video released by the zoo on Monday showed the two-day-old cubs mewling and struggling to stand up being bottle fed.

The male weighed in at 1.1 kg (about 2.4 lbs), and the female at 1.02 kg (around 2.2 lbs) at birth, and both are growing fast.

The two new cubs receive around-the-clock care from a team of zoologists and veterinarians.