Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets, 02/08/2025
Mavericks fans gathered outside of American Airlines Center on Saturday, calling for GM Nico Harrison to be fired
Anthony Davis' debut with the Dallas Mavericks was going as well as the team could have hoped, until the end of the third quarter.
The Mavericks fan base is unsurprisingly not taking the Luka Dončić trade well.
Cuban, who was the franchise's controlling owner for two decades, sold his majority stake to the families of Miriam Adelson and Patrick Dumont in 2023.
Dallas opted to trade Doncic, who was eligible for a supermax extension this summer, to the Lakers for Anthony Davis.
Davis understands Mavericks fans being surprised at Dončić being traded, but intends to win them over by leading a winner.
