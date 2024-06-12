Advertisement

Dales: Pack's defense under Hafley will share some resemblance to 49ers and Seahawks 'The Insiders'

NFL Highlights

NFL Network's Stacey Dales: Green Bay Pack's defense under DC Jeff Hafley will share some resemblance to San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement