Dalen Terry throws it down!

The Canadian Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — There were too many people for John Calipari to thank by name, and too many moments to single out from one of the most fulfilling chapters of his career. He used this moment to say goodbye. Calipari stepped down as Kentucky's men's basketball coach after 15 years on Tuesday, saying that the “program probably needs to hear another voice” amid reports that he's closing in on a deal with Arkansas to take over that Southeastern Conference program. Calipari posted a video on X,