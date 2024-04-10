Dalen Terry throws it down!
Dalen Terry throws it down!, 04/09/2024
The "Groundhog Day" star was on hand for the second year in a row to watch his son Luke's team win the title
You know, Lynette Woodard has a point. But her timing in making it could’ve been better.
On Monday, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced a policy banning transgender women from college sports.
With the 2024 NCAA Championship happening later today, here are the latest predictions for the top picks in the NBA Draft, as well as Zach Edey.
Toronto Raptors centre Kelly Olynyk shook his head in disbelief when he heard that fellow Canadian Zach Edey had won the Naismith Award as U.S. college basketball's player of the year for a second time. "That guy is nice," said Olynyk chuckling as he drew out the "nice" for emphasis. Edey's Purdue Boilermakers faced the UConn Huskies on Monday night in the NCAA men's basketball final. The 21-year-old centre from Toronto became only the third male player to win back-to-back Naismiths, joining Hal
The voting hasn't taken place yet, though it's fairly obvious that Denver's Nikola Jokic will be the NBA's MVP this season and therefore extend the record streak to six consecutive years in which a foreign-born player wins that trophy. That's not the only international trend that will be continuing in award season. Unless New York's Jalen Brunson averages at least 101 points per game this week, which seems unlikely, the scoring champion will be Dallas' Luka Doncic. Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis
Ja Morant acted in self-defense when a teenager accused the two-time NBA All-Star of punching him during a pickup game at the home of the Memphis Grizzlies guard's parents in 2022, a judge has ruled. Shelby County Court Circuit Judge Carol Chumney cited Tennessee law on when the issue of self-defense can be raised, and she wrote in a ruling issued Monday that Morant “enjoys a presumption of civil immunity." The judge wrote that “a provocateur generally cannot invoke self-defense; if you start a fight, then you should be ready to finish it” under Tennessee law.
Kobe and his family regularly attended Los Angeles Sparks games before his death, and the late NBA legend was a vocal advocate for women's basketball
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — There were too many people for John Calipari to thank by name, and too many moments to single out from one of the most fulfilling chapters of his career. He used this moment to say goodbye. Calipari stepped down as Kentucky's men's basketball coach after 15 years on Tuesday, saying that the “program probably needs to hear another voice” amid reports that he's closing in on a deal with Arkansas to take over that Southeastern Conference program. Calipari posted a video on X,
Caitlin Clark will have to adjust her game for the WNBA. While she's a terrific outside shooter and can dish, her defense and dribbling need work.
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has acknowledged two officiating mistakes — one wrong call, one missed call — in the final minute of Miami's 117-115 loss at Indiana on Sunday, a defeat that helped send the Heat into the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference going into the season's final week. Miami's Tyler Herro, the league said, was fouled by Indiana's T.J. McConnell while shooting a 3-pointer with about 55 seconds remaining. No foul was called on the play. And a foul called by official Marat Kogut agai
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics combined for a record-low two free throw attempts Tuesday night, when the Celtics became the first team in NBA history to not shoot one. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo shot the only two free throws of the game, making one, in the Bucks' 104-91 victory. The Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks shared the previous record of one attempted free throw in a game. The Bucks committed just four fouls Tuesday, the fewest in league history. The two combin
As the college basketball postseason ends, the NBA is preparing for a final week of chaos in the regular season. Here's how the playoff picture looks.
Breaking down the NBA standings and remaining schedules as the Kings battle multiple teams for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.
Connecticut is aiming for consecutive titles, while Purdue is seeking its first. A breakdown of two teams playing for the NCAA tournament title.
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley spoke to reporters after the Gamecocks won the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball national championship.
Dave Portnoy, owner of digital media outfit Barstool Sports, said he won $2.76 million on a $600,000 wager that the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team would prevail in the championship game over Purdue. “The greatest bet of my life,” Portnoy posted on X after the game’s conclusion, alongside a screenshot showing his winning bet …
Here’s how Kentucky fans and former players reacted to the news that John Calipari is leaving for Arkansas after 15 years as UK’s head coach.
There is a clear, realistic choice if UK is in the market for a new head men’s basketball coach.
Anthony Davis' daughter Nala shares his sense of humor