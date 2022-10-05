Dale Earnhardt Jr. is passionate about fantasy football | Ekeler’s Edge

Storyful

Footage released by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, shows the moment a man was robbed of his car at gunpoint while at a gas station on Saturday, October 1.The Philadelphia Police said the 29-year-old-victim parked his car at the gas station before entering a store in the vicinity. The four unknown male suspects parked a van in front of the victim’s car and ambushed him when he returned to his vehicle, the police said.The footage shows the four suspects jumping out of the van and pointing various guns at the victim, who runs into the store. The suspects briefly follow the victim indoors before driving away with the victim’s car and the van.The department is seeking any information about the crime or the suspects and asked people with information to contact the detective division. Credit: Philadelphia Police via Storyful