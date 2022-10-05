Dale Earnhardt Jr. is passionate about fantasy football | Ekeler’s Edge
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon are joined by NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. The two-time Daytona 500 Winner is a longtime fantasy football fanatic. Dale Jr. admits his passion for the game overrides his excitement for fantasy NASCAR. Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s new children’s book, “Buster’s Trip to Victory Lane.” is available now for preorder. The illustrated storybook teaches children to face their fears as they follow Buster-- a rescued race car who navigates new challenges and learns to never give up!Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.