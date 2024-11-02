Dalano Banton gets the And-1

Joel Embiid has yet to play as the Sixers are off to a 1-3 start for the 2024-25 season. Fans and media are grumbling about the star center's availability.
Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Time to check in on the 2024 NFL Draft class! Who's performing (and who's not) for our fantasy football teams?
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
Verstappen needed a new engine component after last week's race in Mexico City.
The Spurs star is only the third player in NBA history to post multiple 5x5 games.
Wilson's catch was hard to believe.
So it turns out Japan really wanted to watch Shohei Ohtani in the World Series.
The Dodgers slugger was also still nursing a fractured finger from August.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 9!
Soler is in the middle of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in February.
Larson has six wins this season but is fifth in the standings ahead of Sunday's race at Martinsville.
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.
Who will make the Final Four? And will UConn three-peat?
The impact of L.A.'s victory in Game 5 extends well beyond the stars to the team's unsung heroes and fans around the world.
The Dodgers showed their grit and resilience once again in rallying from down 5-0 to stun the Yankees in Game 5.
The AP has reiterated the criteria of Comeback Player of the Year to voters.
This offseason's free agent class is headlined by a generational hitter and full of fascinating players at a variety of positions.
Juan Soto's free agency looms as the top item on the offseason agenda for GM Brian Cashman.