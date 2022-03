CBC

Freezing rain warnings have been issued for most of the Ottawa-Gatineau area, but that icy weather could be washed away Sunday by an unusual March thunderstorm. The warnings are in place for the national capital and a swath of eastern Ontario stretching from Algonquin Park in the west to the Cornwall, Ont., area in the east. They've also been issued for much of western Quebec, too. In Ottawa, freezing rain should arrive overnight, with the worst of it coming down Sunday morning, according to Env