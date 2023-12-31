Dak Prescott's best throws from 2-TD game Week 17
Watch the best throws from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's 2-touchdown game vs. the Detroit Lions from Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch the best throws from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's 2-touchdown game vs. the Detroit Lions from Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
Miami’s Orange Bowl game has been around 90 years. Saturday night’s 63-3 Georgia victory against Florida State was the most embarrassingly lopsided result ever. College football is to blame.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson said he was caught off guard by the timing of his benching since the Denver Broncos still have a slim chance of making the playoffs. A disappointed Wilson spoke to the media Friday after practice for the first time since the quarterback was sent to the sideline by coach Sean Payton. Wilson will back up Jarrett Stidham on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was difficult for Wilson to accept — even if there were warning signs. Wilson said the Broncos
Though Russell Wilson is contracted to play for the Denver Broncos for five more seasons, the team is starting Jarrett Stidham for its final two games
What Dolphins injury report reveals
The Jets as a postseason threat? The Chargers pushing for the AFC West crown? After revisiting our NFL preseason predictions, we have some regrets.
The Bears have an important decision to make at quarterback this offseason, and Justin Fields has made it more difficult.
The Lions secured their first NFC North title last week, while the Cowboys are in need of some home cooking after another road loss this season.
College players are paid now, which should mean they’re playing when there is a game. Welcome to adulthood.
McGregor hinted last week that he is no closer to a UFC comeback after a two-and-a-half-year absence
Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi had the big advantage in height and reach, but Detroit Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat won their fight.
HoopsHype put together some of the best, funniest reactions on NBA Twitter for RJ Barrett, OG Anunoby trade between the Raptors and Knicks.
As Arch Manning took a seat on a bench near some fellow Texas reserves, he was enveloped by a swarm of media. The 19-year-old Manning, grandson of one former NFL quarterback and nephew of two Super Bowl-winning ones, then proceeded to explain why he envisions remaining at Texas — even if Quinn Ewers, the starting QB against Washington in Monday night's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl, decides to come back next season. “Obviously, there’s always rumors, especially nowadays, but I haven’t looked into transferring at all," Manning said Saturday.
The Dallas Cowboys (10-5) host the Detroit Lions (11-4) in the Week 17 edition of Saturday Night Football. Here's what to know
Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s team pummeled a Florida State team a shell of its former self due to bowl attrition. "They need to fix this," he said.
"Maybe I can talk to her about her workout routine and see if she needs help," athletic trainer Andrew Spruill said
Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu says that she feels released from the weight of expectation as she prepares to return from a nine-month lay-off.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Alan Letang has seen Canada respond from adversity in the past. The country lost its opener 5-2 to Czechia at last year's world junior hockey championship on home soil before bouncing back to win a second consecutive gold medal. Letang was an assistant on that coaching staff. Now in the big chair, he'll have to draw on that experience to get this iteration back on track. Hugo Havelid made 21 saves Friday in Sweden's 2-0 victory over Canada in a game where the North Americans
Michigan tried to reframe its reaction to getting matched with Alabama in the College Football Playoff. But the Wolverines were less than convincing.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore was hospitalized overnight after suffering a concussion on Thursday night in a playoff-clinching win over the New York Jets. Moore, who had a touchdown reception in the second quarter, got hurt when his head got slammed face-mask first into the turf on a tackle after a 22-yard gain. The 23-year-old Moore appeared to be knocked unconscious, and after he rolled onto his back, his body began to twitch involuntarily as he laid on the groun
WASHINGTON — NHL forward Reggie Savage, who played for the Quebec Nordiques and Washington Capitals, has died of cancer at the age of 53. The NHL said on its website Friday that Savage died Sunday in Florida. Montreal's Savage was a first-round pick, 15th overall, by the Capitals in 1988. He spent his major junior career in the QMJHL with the Victoria Tigres. Savage played for Canada in the 1989 world junior men's hockey championship in Anchorage, Alaska, where he ranked second on the team in sc