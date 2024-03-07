Dak Prescott talks state of his Cowboys contract negotiations in 2024 offseason

The Canadian Press

In a span of just a few days in the 2022 offseason, the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns made aggressive trades to acquire what they hoped would be franchise-altering quarterbacks. The results so far have been underwhelming. The Broncos are cutting ties already with Russell Wilson after investing heavy draft capital and $124 million for two years of mostly disappointing play, making the trade with Seattle and subsequent extension one of the worst deals in NFL history. The Browns still have a