Dak Prescott talks about his Cowboys future with Slater, Jeremiah 'Back Together Weekend'
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks about his Cowboys future with Jane Slater, Daniel Jeremiah.
The Cowboys are coming off a good regular season and playoff disappointment.
Prescott was photographed wearing a walking boot while on vacation in Mexico.
Dak Prescott isn't under contract with the Cowboys beyond this season.
On today's episode of Zero Blitz, Jason Fitz and Charles McDonald react to the latest comments from Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on his contract negotiations with the team and Bengals QB Joe Burrow on a potential 18-game schedule. McDonald also reveals the three biggest questions he has after OTAs and what he will be watching for in a few weeks when training camps begins.
Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger break down the NCAA's landmark settlement deal and explain what it means for the future of college football, most notably with the sport increasing the maximum amount of scholarship roster spots from 85 to 105.
The Clippers traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz last week, which set up a contract buyout for the 35-year-old veteran.
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to terms on a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension.
More than 750 additional scholarships are coming to college sports.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
Rodgers addressed the topic from Jets training camp. He says that he and head coach Robert Saleh are "on the same page."
The Patriots selected Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.
The Ravens' coach defended his QB against unnamed critics.
Jordan Love wants that big money promise before he puts his body on the line.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the biggest headlines heading into ACC Media Days this week. Specifically, they focus on the latest for Florida State and Clemson's plans to exit the conference.
In June, Amari Cooper, Kyler Murray, Micah Parsons and Chidobe Awuzie all competed. But they weren't playing the game you think.
Two quarterbacks are going to battle in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Cobb has played for the Packers, Cowboys, Texans, and Jets.
McCarthy, who led Michigan to a national title last season, was selected 10th overall by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft.
At the halfway mark of the British Open, Shane Lowry is in control.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest headlines coming from SEC Media Days in Dallas, Texas.