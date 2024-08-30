Dak Prescott talking to media on entering final year of his contract 'GMFB'
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott knows that team owner Jerry Jones loves to talk and dismissed his comments on contract negotiations as noise.
Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to get the inside scoop on the latest news around the NFL, including CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys, Jori's takeaways from her training camp tour stops in Philadelphia and New England and some head coaches who may be on the hot seat heading into the season.
The 29-year-old Cook spent the 2023 season with the Jets and Ravens.
A missed practice raised alarms after Prescott was seen in the offseason wearing a medical boot on his surgically repaired ankle.
While skepticism about Elliott’s explosiveness and perhaps his gross production is warranted, the Cowboys view Elliott’s role in their ecosystem more favorably than the broader public.
“To use an old Jerryism, Santa Claus doesn't put the bicycle under the Christmas tree every year,” Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told Yahoo Sports. “You gotta come to grips that you gotta pay for it.”
Lamb also wiped "America's Team" from his bio on Thursday afternoon.
