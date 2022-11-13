Daily politics briefing: November 13
Daily politics briefing for November 13, as the Chancellor warned he will be playing Scrooge at the upcoming autumn budget. Jeremy Hunt has promised a “rabbit-free” statement with a focus on delivering “certainty” to families and businesses in the wake of the market turmoil sparked by his predecessor’s £45 billion tax-cutting bonanza. He is thought to be considering a range of options to address a so-called black hole in the public finances, including an extended freeze on income tax and national insurance thresholds.